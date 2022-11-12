UNK faces Washburn in MIAA volleyball final

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Fifth-seeded Washburn and second-seeded University of Nebraska at Kearney will meet for the MIAA Tournament championship today after both scored semifinal victories Friday night.

The Lopers rebounded from a first-set loss to Pittsburg State to win their semifinal 28-30, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19.

Washburn upset top-seeded Northwest Missouri, the regular-season champion, in four sets.

First serve for the championship is at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Civic Arena. Washburn (22-8) won both head-to-head matches with the Lopers (28-4) this year.

Emerson Cyza had a match-high 20 kills and hit .378 for the Lopers. Peyton Neff dished out a match-best 50 assists.

Asha Regier added 14 kills to the Loper total and Bailee Sterling had 12 kills to go with a match-high .417 hitting efficiency.

Libero Jensen Rowse had four aces and 12 digs.

Pittsburg State was led by Meg Auten’s 13 kills and Marissa Bates’s 30 digs.

A back-and-forth battle that needed extra points in three of the four sets and the largest margin of victory was two points highlighted the nightcap.

The 20th-ranked Ichabods rattled off three consecutive set victories to earn the win over 10th-ranked Northwest.

Jalyn Stevenson paced Washburn with 16 kills and 26 digs. NW was led by 26 kills from Payton Kirchhoefer and 33 digs from Jaden Ferguson, which were both match-highs.

To beat the Gorillas (17-14) for a third time this season, UNK had to overcome a tough 30-28 loss in the opening stanza. That set featured seven ties and four lead changes with the Lopers rallying from holes of 7-2, 14-8 and 18-15 to lead 24-22. A 9-4 run was capped with a kill from middle Bailee Sterling (Kearney) and put UNK at set point but Pitt countered by scoring the next three. The teams went back and forth before Pitt used a kill and block to grab a 1-0 lead on the scoreboard.

UNK, however, trailed only two more times the rest of the way as they hit .320 in set two, .371 in the third and .262 in the fourth. Meanwhile, Pitt had 21 of its 50 kills in set one and hit just .157 overall. The Lopers almost hit 100 points higher (.253).

Cyza (Alliance) reached her kill count in 45 attempts (.378 pct.) while also having both of UNK’s solo blocks. Five others had at least two stuffs including four from middle Fallon Stutheit (Johnson). Next, Sterling (12) and Kansas outside Asha Regier (14) had double digit kill totals with Sterling at a match-high .417. Finally, Minden libero Jensen Rowse had four aces, 12 digs and a .957 serve receive percentage with North Platte setter Peyton Neff providing 50 assists, 15 digs, three block assists, two kills and an ace.

The Gorillas were led by Janae Thurston (12 kills, 18 digs) and Meg Auten (13 kills, nine digs).

