UNK cruises to easy win over Lincoln Blue Tigers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo.

The Lopers (6-2) kept their playoff hopes alive while the Blue Tigers (0-8) lost their 24th straight game. UNK hosts Northwest Missouri State (6-2) Saturday for "Homecoming" in what basically is a playoff elimination game. Close to 15 teams are battling for seven playoff spots in "Super Region 3" with a 9-2 record likely a mandatory mark.

"In the last couple of years we've had opponents like this and haven't been as focused as we needed to be especially in the first quarter," UNK coach Josh Lynn said on the KRVN radio post-game show. "I was really happy with my guys. They came out and executed right off the bat. We also needed to get some other guys in and those reps are valuable."

UNK had won the last two meetings with Lincoln by scores of 56-0 and 44-0 and wasted little time Saturday in grabbing an early lead and the momentum.

The Lopers' first six offensive drives resulted in touchdowns with four covering at least 65 yards. Starting quarterback TJ Davis played just 15 minutes yet had an 11-yard scoring run, a 37-yard run and an 8-yard touchdown toss to receiver Cody Nelson.

A strip sack by linebacker Atoa Fox on Lincoln's first offensive play gave the Lopers the ball in the red zone and running back Zane Schawang capped things with a 1-yard run. UNK led 21-0 by the 2:19 mark of the first quarter and the rout was on.

The 66 points is the most since UNK joined the MIAA in 2012 and ranks fourth-highest since 1980. UNK's MIAA era (since 2012) and the fourth most since 1980. The 1999 Lopers tallied 79 points against Fort Lews and 70 points and Colorado Mines. In 2000, UNK scored 69 against Fort Lewis.

"Everyone on the bus got some reps and this does a ton for morale. The MIAA schedule is a grind and it doesn't just take a physical toll but a mental one as well. It's good to get guys off the field and allow others that work just as hard some extended playing time," Lynn said.

UNK ended with 375 rushing yards and six touchdowns, one shy of tying the school-record. Johnson took over for Davis and had scoring runs of 58, 15, 9 and 4 yards to be the ninth Loper with four rushing touchdowns in a game. He finished with 103 yards on 10 carries with freshman running back Jamaal Joseph at a team-best 108 yards on 11 totes.

In the air, Davis was 6 of 7 for 82 yards with Johnson 4 of 5 for 50 yards. UNK's third quarterback, Jacob Green, attempted two passes and had three carries.

On special teams, Schwang returned a punt 35 yards for six points midway through the third quarter and corner back Armani Webster ripped the ball out of Aderias Ealy's hands on the ensuing kickoff and raced 30 yards for his first collegiate score.

UNK had gone 11 years and 173 returns without a punt return touchdown.

"One of our goals was to get Sean Jr. in early. Somewhere down the line we're going to need him. It was good to see him in live action and not a yellow jersey," Lynn. said "You look at him and that's the kind of quarterback we want and he fits the mold."

Most of the Blue Tigers' offensive production (394 yards) came late as their first 11 drives ended with four fumbles, four punts and two turnovers on downs. UNK broke up 10 passes, had nine tackles for loss including three sacks and saw a bevy of players see action.

Reserve linebackers Jordan Jackson and Josh Beaird had 10 tackles apiece with reserve outside linebacker Amir Abdullah having 2.5 tackles for loss.