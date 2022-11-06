UNK cross country teams finish second at MIAA Championships

JOPLIN, Mo. — The nationally-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney cross country teams finished second at the MIAA Championships Saturday in Joplin, Mo.

The meet was hosted by Missouri Southern at the Tom Rutledge Country Club with the men running an 8-kilometer course and the women running 5 kilometers.

The defending MIAA Champions, the 23rd-ranked Loper women scored 67 points to trail only 20th-ranked Pittsburg State (51). UNK came in ahead of 10 teams including 28th-ranked Northwest Missouri (78) and Rogers State (95). The Lopers also finished second in 2013.

On the men's side, the 14th-ranked Lopers tallied 68 points to come in behind 8th-ranked Missouri Southern (41).

Pitt State (93), ranked 21st, and 30th-ranked Washburn (98) were third and fourth, respectively.

UNK also finished second in 2014 and 2018.

Omaha redshirt junior Hannah Pollan (7th), Fremont sophomore Mara Hemmer (10th), Kearney redshirt sophomore Grace Bonsall (11th) and Hooper redshirt sophomore Elizabeth Polk (18th) led the Lopers. A top-10 finish garners first-team All-MIAA accolades with places 11-20 good for honorable mention.

The UNK men who cracked the top 20 were Iowa redshirt sophomore Myles Bach (7th), McCool Junction redshirt senior Luke Stuckey (8th), Ainsworth redshirt junior Ben Arens (9th) and Juniata redshirt senior Justin Vrooman (16th).