UNK cross country teams enjoy historic day at regional meet

JOPLIN, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney cross country teams stepped out Saturday at the NCAA Central Regional with the men finishing second and the women fourth — efforts that qualify the men for the NCAA National Championships and position the women for a potential at-large berth.

The 15th-ranked men scored 72 points to trail only eightth-ranked Missouri Southern (70). The finish guarantees the Lopers a trip to the national meet for a second straight fall and for the 10th time in program history.

The second-place effort ties the 1994 squad for highest finish at regionals. Additionally, the 70 points trails only the 64 points scored by the 1991 Lopers.

Of note, the regional comprises more than 30 schools where in the early 1990's fewer than 15 teams participated in the meet.

On the women's side, 23rd-ranked UNK scored 146 points en route to its highest-ever finish at regionals.

Receiving the region's three automatic spots to Seattle were No. 6 Augustana (62), No. 15 Pittsburg State (120) and No. 14 Minnesota State (127).

The UNK men had all five scoring runners finish in the Top 25 of the 10-kilometer race. Redshirt sophomore Myles Bach led the way, finishing fifth with senior Luke Stuckey sixth. Junior Ben Arens (14th), senior Justin Vrooman (22nd) and sophomore Brett Schoenhofer (25th) completed the top five.

For the UNK women were paced by junior Hannah Pollan, who was 24th. Sophomore Mara Hemmer was 27th, followed by sophomore Grace Bonsall (28th), senior Baylee Alstrom (33rd) and sophomore Jordan Soto-Stopak (34th).

The last UNK women's cross team to reach a national meet was the 1987 squad who placed 20th at the NAIA Championships.

The NCAA Championships are Dec. 2 in Seattle.