UNK comes up one point short against No. 1 Central Oklahoma

KEARNEY — Unranked and overlooked heavyweight Shawn Streck defeated Lee Herrington, 5-2, to salvage No. 1-ranked Central Oklahoma’s 18-17 victory over the University of Nebraska at Kearney Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

“When you look at big-time duals ... it’s going to come down to three or four matches that are very even. It could come down to one takedown or one action and, to sprinkle that down even more, one technique,” UNK coach Dalton Jensen said. “I think they came out ahead on a couple of those close ones that were definitely the difference.”

Streck and Herrington were tied 2-2 going into the final period. Streck got an early escape and took advantage of a late surge by Herrington to get a late takedown. While Herrington is ranked seventh in Division II, but was expected to be close.

“We’re ranked but (Streck) is a Division I transfer. He was a round or two away from placing in Division I a couple of years ago. ... They just had him come in at semester and he was a pretty impactful guy for them to pick up,” Jensen said. “He will definitely be high on the podium (at the Division II nationals).”