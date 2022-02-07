UNK comes up one point short against No. 1 Central Oklahoma

KEARNEY — Unranked and overlooked heavyweight Shawn Streck defeated Lee Herrington, 5-2, to salvage No. 1-ranked Central Oklahoma’s 18-17 victory over the University of Nebraska at Kearney Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
“When you look at big-time duals ... it’s going to come down to three or four matches that are very even. It could come down to one takedown or one action and, to sprinkle that down even more, one technique,” UNK coach Dalton Jensen said. “I think they came out ahead on a couple of those close ones that were definitely the difference.”
Streck and Herrington were tied 2-2 going into the final period. Streck got an early escape and took advantage of a late surge by Herrington to get a late takedown. While Herrington is ranked seventh in Division II, but was expected to be close.
“We’re ranked but (Streck) is a Division I transfer. He was a round or two away from placing in Division I a couple of years ago. ... They just had him come in at semester and he was a pretty impactful guy for them to pick up,” Jensen said. “He will definitely be high on the podium (at the Division II nationals).”
Each team saw a No. 1-ranked wrestler get beat. UNK’s Sam Turner lost in overtime at 149 pounds and Central Oklahoma’s Heath Gray lost a 3-2 decision to UNK’s Billy Higgins at 184 pounds.
“That’s big. That’s good for Billy’s confidence,” Jensen said.
In the past couple of weeks, Jensen has flip-flopped Higgins and Austin Eldrege, moving Eldrege down to 174 pounds where he won by a technical fall.
“We kind of took a chance. We thought that was better for the team. ... (Higgins) has just taken out the returning national champion and I think Austin’s teched everybody since he’s been down so it looks like it’s panning out,” Jensen said. “We won’t know until March, but that’s definitely a good stepping stone for Billy.”
Central Oklahoma won six of the 10 weight classes, but UNK had the lead going into the final match thanks to bonus points — tech falls by Eldrege and Matt Malcom (165) and a major decision by Wesley Dawkins (133).
Two of UCO’s wins required overtime.
“There’s a couple of matches on each side where they have some studs and we have some studs like Matt Malcom ... that’s a guy you can count on every time,” Jensen said. “But there’s still six, seven, eight matches on the table that were going to be one-point matches or so and they just came out ahead on more of them than we did.”
Central Oklahoma 18, UNK 17
125 — Paxton Rosen, UCO, dec. Josh Portillo, UNK, 5-4. 133 — Wesley Dawkins, UNK, dec.Studd Morris, UCO, 8-0. 141 — Nate Keim, UCO, dec. Nick James, UNK, SV-1 3-1. 149 — Brik Filippo, UCO, dec. Sam Turner, UNK, SV-1 3-1. 157 — Ty Lucas, UCO, dec.Jacob Wasser, UNK, 9-2. 165 — Matt Malcom, UNK, won by tech. fall over Hunter Jump, UCO, 15-0, 4:19. 174 — Austin Eldredge, UNK, won by tech. fall over Tre`Vaughn Craig, UCO, 17-0, 2:55. 184 — Billy Higgins, UNK, dec.Heath Gray, UCO, 3-2. 197 — Dalton Abney, UCO, dec. Hayden Prince, UNK, 6-0. 285 — Shawn Streck, UCO, dec. Lee Herrington, UNK, 5-2.