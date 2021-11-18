UNK bench sees action in easy win over Peru State

KEARNEY — In the end, it didn’t matter that starting point guard Haley Simental hadn’t scored.

All 12 of the other University of Nebraska at Kearney players who saw action Wednesday in the Lopers’ 100-56 win over Peru State netted points.

“We’ve got a deep bench and we’ve got some really talented players on our team,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “I felt like they were ready to go, well-prepared and definitely didn’t play scared by any means.”

The Lopers (2-1) had their hands full with the Bobcats (5-5) in the first quarter, needing two last-second free throws to pull ahead 20-16. It was still a game at halftime, 45-34, but a 12-0 run in the third quarter helped UNK pull away.

“Defensively, we got off to a little bit of a slow start. I thought we gave up some easy stuff, just some shots and some things from certain players that we knew were kind of their strengths,” Eighmey said. “I felt at halftime we were able to fix those things and defensively in the second half, we were much better.”