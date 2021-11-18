UNK bench sees action in easy win over Peru State

KEARNEY — In the end, it didn’t matter that starting point guard Haley Simental hadn’t scored.
All 12 of the other University of Nebraska at Kearney players who saw action Wednesday in the Lopers’ 100-56 win over Peru State netted points.
“We’ve got a deep bench and we’ve got some really talented players on our team,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “I felt like they were ready to go, well-prepared and definitely didn’t play scared by any means.”
The Lopers (2-1) had their hands full with the Bobcats (5-5) in the first quarter, needing two last-second free throws to pull ahead 20-16. It was still a game at halftime, 45-34, but a 12-0 run in the third quarter helped UNK pull away.
“Defensively, we got off to a little bit of a slow start. I thought we gave up some easy stuff, just some shots and some things from certain players that we knew were kind of their strengths,” Eighmey said. “I felt at halftime we were able to fix those things and defensively in the second half, we were much better.”
Peru State committed 20 turnovers in the game, leading to 31 points by the Lopers. The Bobcats also got outrebounded 41-28, leading to another 15-point advantage for UNK. And, after shooting close to 60% the first half, the Bobcats dropped down to 6 for 28 in the second half.
Meanwhile, UNK scored at a fairly even clip.
“We stayed aggressive and were able to get stops and do some good things defensively. Then, offensively, we took really good care of the ball, too. We ended up with seven turnovers, which is something that we’ve been trying to do a little bit better at.”
Klaire Kusch led the Lopers with 19 points and eight rebounds. All but two of her points came in the first half.
Shiloh McCool picked up the scoring in the second half, finishing with 16 points and eight boards. Sarah Schmitt finished with 10 points.
“We were able to get some younger players in there and get them some game experience because you don’t really know what that’s going to look like until they get in the game,” Eighmey said.
Lycia Peevy and Libby Baumert had 14 points apiece for Peru State.
UNK is back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday when they host Colorado Mines at the Health and Sports Center. Mines is the defending Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champion.