KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney men's basketball coach Kevin Lofton has announced that forward Remington Rofer will play for the Lopers this upcoming season.

Rofer is a 6-foot-7, 210-pound native of Los Angeles who has three years of eligibility remaining.

He prepped at Loyola High School in Los Angeles before attending Skyline Prep in Phoenix for a season.

In 2022-23, Rofer starred at MiraCosta College in Oceanside, California, where he was named honorable mention Pacific Coast Athletic Conference. For the Spartans, Rofer averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Shooting 42% from the field, he had six 20-point games and was the team leader in charges taken. He ranked second on the team in scoring and fourth in rebounds.

For the Loyola Cubs, he was a three-year varsity player who was part of a 23-7 squad in 2018-19 that reached the CIF Playoffs. He averaged 11.1 points and 4.4 rebounds as a senior and spent his summers playing for several AAU teams including SoCal National and West Coast Elite.

Rofer is the seventh newcomer to date, joining fellow transfers Taden King from North Idaho, Damiri Lindo from Holy Names University (Calif.) and Donavan Short (UW-Green Bay) and prep stars Bryson Goldsmith (El Paso), Clayton Moore (Mullen) and D'Aundre Samuels (Denver).

UNK will begin workouts in September in mid-November.