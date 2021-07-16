UNK Athletics busy with ‘wants’ and ‘needs’

“We’re behind in times. It’s time to upgrade this. And now, obviously, they don’t work at all and it’s going to cost too much to repair the things, so again, we’re just working down this path, but it’s got to be done, right?” Bauer said.

The early focus is on the Health and Sports Center where Bauer hopes a center-hanging video board can be installed. A video board for the football field would be larger and require more construction work. And, as far as a timeline, nothing will be ready for this season.

Particularly in football, UNK lags behind many members of the MIAA when it comes to video boards.

“When you’re looking at Pitt State, that thing’s gargantuan. ... It’s the size of a basketball floor,” Bauer said. “I see something that’s functional, something that works well for us, but a good-sized one as well.”

UNK has good support from the community and Bauer said the football backers are pushing hard for the new video boards but “we’ve got so many projects going on right now we’re trying to make sure that we’re focusing on the priorities. We have a scoreboard at the football field, it’s just we don’t have any digital screen up there.”