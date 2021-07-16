UNK Athletics busy with ‘wants’ and ‘needs’

KEARNEY — Lockdown didn’t translate to slow down for the University of Nebraska at Kearney athletic department.
Instead, it gave Athletic Director Marc Bauer and his staff time to think about improvements to UNK’s facilities and amenities and get some projects on and off the drawing board.
Renovations at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field top the list.
“Right now we’ve got a couple of big projects going on,” Bauer said. “One, we’re trying to finish the second floor.”
The second floor at Foster Field has been UNK’s ghost town since the stadium opened in 2005. Stairwell doors to the second floor remained locked. The elevator doesn’t stop there.
“We’re still in the fundraising process of that whole project. ... But it’s a underutilized space that needs to be utilized,” Bauer said.
Plans call for the football coaches’ offices to move from the lower level of the Health and Sports Center to the stadium’s second floor. Soccer coaching offices would move into the area. And the football team needs a meeting room.
“We’re trying to focus on getting our football team together so they can actually do some team meetings where they’re all together,” Bauer said.
Work on the project has yet to begin and Bauer said it’s been a challenge to launch the project because of recent volatile construction costs.
“The project, probably about three or four months ago, went up about $500,000 so we’re waiting. We haven’t put the bid out yet because we’re waiting to see prices go down,” he said.
The second major project at Cope Stadium was completed a couple of weeks ago — the addition of permanent seating on the mezzanine level in front of the press box. Twelve tables, each with four chairs have been installed to be used for special seating during football and soccer games.
“Again, an underutilized space typically used for ADA compliance. ... It’ll be a package deal that we will sell. ... It’s just excellent viewing, so I’m excited about that,” Bauer said.
Scoreboard update
“Excellent viewing” cannot be attributed to the scoreboard graphic screens at Foster Field or the Health and Sports Center. While the actual scoreboards work, technology has left the graphics screens behind.
Bluntly, “they’re 30 years old and they no longer work,” Bauer said.
The graphics boards at both venues are dot-matrix with large bulbs that light up to create a static picture — archaic technology when compared to boards that can reproduce video that are found throughout college stadiums and arenas and now in many high schools.
“We’re behind in times. It’s time to upgrade this. And now, obviously, they don’t work at all and it’s going to cost too much to repair the things, so again, we’re just working down this path, but it’s got to be done, right?” Bauer said.
The early focus is on the Health and Sports Center where Bauer hopes a center-hanging video board can be installed. A video board for the football field would be larger and require more construction work. And, as far as a timeline, nothing will be ready for this season.
Particularly in football, UNK lags behind many members of the MIAA when it comes to video boards.
“When you’re looking at Pitt State, that thing’s gargantuan. ... It’s the size of a basketball floor,” Bauer said. “I see something that’s functional, something that works well for us, but a good-sized one as well.”
UNK has good support from the community and Bauer said the football backers are pushing hard for the new video boards but “we’ve got so many projects going on right now we’re trying to make sure that we’re focusing on the priorities. We have a scoreboard at the football field, it’s just we don’t have any digital screen up there.”
Preliminary discussions have taken a look at putting a video board at the north end of the field, but Bauer said that would entail tearing up concrete and adding wiring that would add to the cost.
“Probably our best bet is to keep it in that South end zone, which is fine. People come up over on University Drive and they can look down and see the score, see what quarter they’re in, so I see some advantages to keeping it where it’s at,” he said.
In addition to the actual board, UNK would have to add staff to operate the board and people to do the video and production content.
“It takes a team of individuals to do that. We have great communications department and we’re looking at hiring somebody. ... We’re hoping to have a multimedia specialist that can be in charge of that indoor scoreboard, social media, online streaming, all of that. But we’ve got some work to do to get us to that point, we’re just not quite there yet,” Bauer said.
Tennis anyone?
What is “getting there” quite rapidly is the indoor tennis facility being constructed on the south side of University Village along North Railroad Street.
“That’s a beauty. I’m excited,” Bauer said.
The structure will include six indoor courts along with offices for the tennis coach and the Kearney Park and Recreation office.
“That facilities absolutely gorgeous and I think it’s going to serve our needs and our tennis community’s needs as well,” Bauer said.
The city of Kearney helped fund the facility as well as private donors and UNK tennis coach Scott Shafer is looking at bringing in some major tournaments that would benefit the community.
Looking down the road, Bauer would like to see a restart of the men’s tennis program at UNK.
“I think men’s and women’s tennis go hand in hand. They feed off each other in a lot of ways,” he said.
Room for Wrestling
Converting the decommissioned Cushing Coliseum swimming pool into the wrestling room is still on the drawing board, delayed by the same volatile construction costs that affect the second floor of Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.
“We’re waiting to see prices go down. We’ll put the bid out at about the same time. It’ll take about one full year to complete the project as well. So ... they’re not going to be done quickly,” Bauer said. “The important thing is we want them done right. We want them to meet the needs of the coaches and the student-athletes.”
On the Horizon
Age is catching up to the basketball court and indoor track as well.
Flooring professionals have determined that the basketball court in the Health and Sports Center probably has one more sanding/refinishing in it. And the track surface at Cushing Coliseum is 18 years old.
They are “the most highly used facilities and shared-use facilities on our campus,” Bauer said.
And fundraising to replace both surfaces in the midst of other projects is “going to be very challenging. We’re going to have to work with the various stakeholders and find different streams of revenue to just help with these projects,” Bauer said.
Track and cross country coach Brady Bonsall has pushed his athletes to run outdoors or use other indoor facilities to train in order to keep them off the hard surface at Cushing to avoid injuries.
The basketball court and indoor track “are on our radar. It’s just how are we going to get there and how quickly is going to be tough,” Bauer said.
