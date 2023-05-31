Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney tennis coach Scott Shafer has announced the names of nine international men's players who will suit up for the Lopers in the fall.

UNK was a long-time NAIA and NCAA Division II power in men's tennis before the sport was eliminated after the 2017-18 season as part of a $2.8- million university budget reduction.

In June 2022, with the opening of the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center on West Campus, the program returned with Shafer taking this past academic year to recruit and pursue an assistant coach.

"Bringing back men's tennis is such a bonus for our sport, university and community. I'm forever grateful that an anonymous donor has stepped up to get men's tennis back on campus and that the university will also contribute to supporting our new program," Shafer said. "There has been a lot of work in the past 365 days since the announcement and I'm excited to welcome these nine young men to campus."

UNK is able to bring back men's tennis after a private donor agreed to create a $3.4 million endowment that fully funds the program's operating and scholarship needs.

Transfers coming aboard are Australian Alex Jaulin from Wallace (Ala.) State Community College, Englishman Aaron Osmund from Division II Lake Superior State in Michigan and Adam Palecek from Newton College in his native Czech Republic. Each will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Osmund recently won the Cliff Everett Trophy, given to LSSU's top senior male student-athlete. Among his achievements this past year was upsetting Division II's sixth-ranked player, Ruben Fonga of Ohio's Tiffin University, earning first-team All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference at No. 1 singles and doubles and graduating with a 3.93 GPA in Mechanical Engineering. He began his career at Division II Alabama-Huntsville before that program was dropped during the pandemic.

The other six newcomers are all true freshmen: Ahmed Abdelaziz (Egypt), Tom van den Dungen (The Netherlands) and Jakub Strzelecki (Poland), Andy Brisdon (England), Maksym Kulish (Ukraine) and Jip Mens (The Netherlands).

Kulish, currently living in Germany, stands 6-3 with van den Dungen at 6-5. Jill van den Dungen, Tom's older sister, starred at Division II Southwest Baptist (Mo.) as well as Division I Louisiana Tech and William & Mary (Va.).

"Recruiting is always a roller-coaster, but the nine that have signed (National Letters of Intent) already have my esteem as they listened to my pitch and want to be part of something very new and unique," Shafer said. "My goals in the first year are to create a set of best practices and expectations to create a positive foundation for a program that has the resources to win a conference title and be a major force at the National level."

UNK will compete with teams from the MIAA, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and Great American Conference combining for a now 10-member league. Northwest Missouri State, Emporia State, Newman and Washburn are the other MIAA schools that sponsor men's tennis.