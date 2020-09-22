UNK announces four-game football schedule

UNK, which began practice Sept. 15, will host Chadron State on Nov. 7 and Missouri Western State on Nov. 21 and travel to Pittsburg State on Oct. 31 and South Dakota Mines on Nov. 14.

Chadron and South Dakota Mines are members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

The alliance among MIAA member schools in football also allows MIAA cross country teams to run in several meets this fall. That schedule for the Lopers will be announced soon.

Later this fall the MIAA league office will announce spring schedules for volleyball and soccer. Those sports will play a conference schedule followed by an MIAA Championship tournament.

UNK and its opponents will be tested for COVID-19 once a week, per NCAA rules. UNK Athletics also has a daily COVID screening process that has taken place since June 1.

Fans will be allowed to attend UNK games, with more information and policies to be announced later.

All UNK games will be broadcast live on KRVN 880 AM and can be watched via Blue Frame or a similar service, with pricing and details to be determined.

By playing this fall UNK will not play any games in spring 2021. That time will be reserved for traditional spring practice.