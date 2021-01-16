UNK announces basketball, golf recruits

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton has announced that guards Cam Binder of Auburn and Sean Evans of Parker, Colo., will hit the courts for the Lopers next winter.
Binder and Evans are the team’s second and third recruits for that class, following the signing of New Zealand forward Sean Murphy last month.
UNK’s has four seniors — guards Sam Morris, RJ Pair and Jake Walker and post Austin Luger — on its roster. The NCAA Division II Presidents Council has granted all winter sport athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.
“We’ll continue to evaluate the guys we have in our program but we definitely need another big with Austin being a senior and having only one year left,” Lofton said.
Binder (6-1, 190 pounds) has helped the Auburn Bulldogs win the last two Class C1 state titles. Prior to this title run, which includes a current 46-game win streak, Auburn hadn’t made the state tournament in 34 years.
The 2020 KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year, Binder entered his senior season with career averages of 18 points, five assists and five rebounds per game.
A standout linebacker on the football team who recorded a team-best 119 tackles this past fall, Binder hit two game-winning shots in the 2019 state tournament. He is the all-time leading scorer in Auburn High School history and a multiple all-state selection.
Evans (6-3, 180) earned second-team all-conference honors last season after sinking 39 3-pointers in 24 games. Helping Legend High School win 15 games, he averaged 10.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals as a junior. In the offseason he is a member of the Chauncey Billups Select team.
Kansas City standout joins UNK golf team
KEARNEY — Kansas City senior Brooke King has signed a letter of intent to play golf at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, according to UNK head women’s golf coach Shawn Rodehorst.
King is the Lopers’ second recruit this year, following Minden standout Kendall Colby. UNK has one senior and a redshirt junior on its 2020-21 roster.
King attends St. Thomas Aquinas High School at Overland Park, Kan., where she is three-time top-five Class 5A State Tournament finisher for the Saints. This past fall King tied for fourth at the state tourney with a 10-over 150. Her play helped the Saints win three team titles between 2017 and 2019.
King was named to the 2020 Kansas Junior Girls 4-State Team.
The Lopers, who weren’t allowed to play in the fall, have five tournaments lined up for the spring. The first comes March 8-9 in Arizona with the MIAA Championships set for late April in Oklahoma.