UNK announces basketball, golf recruits

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton has announced that guards Cam Binder of Auburn and Sean Evans of Parker, Colo., will hit the courts for the Lopers next winter.

Binder and Evans are the team’s second and third recruits for that class, following the signing of New Zealand forward Sean Murphy last month.

UNK’s has four seniors — guards Sam Morris, RJ Pair and Jake Walker and post Austin Luger — on its roster. The NCAA Division II Presidents Council has granted all winter sport athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“We’ll continue to evaluate the guys we have in our program but we definitely need another big with Austin being a senior and having only one year left,” Lofton said.

Binder (6-1, 190 pounds) has helped the Auburn Bulldogs win the last two Class C1 state titles. Prior to this title run, which includes a current 46-game win streak, Auburn hadn’t made the state tournament in 34 years.

The 2020 KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year, Binder entered his senior season with career averages of 18 points, five assists and five rebounds per game.