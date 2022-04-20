UNK adjusts weekend schedule for weather

KEARNEY — The weekend schedules for the University of Nebraska at Kearney softball and tennis teams have changed due to weather.

The Loper women’s tennis team (11-8, 4-3) will host Missouri Western State (13-4, 4-2) at 11 a.m. Sunday in Harmon Park. That MIAA dual was originally set for 3 p.m. Friday. Both squads are ranked in the NCAA Central Region and the dual will serve as UNK’s “Senior Day.”

The Loper softball team (22-18, 12-6) will face Newman (15-25, 6-12) on Thursday instead of Saturday. These games will be played at noon and 2 p.m. On Friday, the games against fourth-ranked Central Oklahoma (38-6, 17-1) have been moved up two hours to start at noon and 2 p.m.

The weekend includes the football spring game at 1 p.m. Saturday and the Legends Classic volleyball matches beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.