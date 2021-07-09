UNK AD feels program survived COVID year

Guidelines changed frequently, adding complexities to the challenges of developing plans that would provide a safe environment for the student-athletes.

“I was very impressed and very pleased with how campus administration and campus faculty came together and worked on mitigation plans early on,” Bauer said. “We put plans together for morning screenings with our student-athletes and we actually started June 6 with our student-athletes lifting.

“We still had a lot of students living in Kearney and they needed to do something. They needed to work out and get out and do something. We wanted our student-athletes engaged and doing something as quick as we possibly could.”

Those plans helped pave the way for the students’ return to campus in the fall as well as some summer activities.

“We hosted the Shrine Bowl during the height of the pandemic, and there was not one reported case afterward,” Bauer said. “In July of that year, Coach (Rick) Squires had his camps here. We had a couple of reports, but they were not verified as having COVID. ... And we’ve had not one verified transmission of COVID from our camps that we ran this year, either. So all-in-all I think we did a really good job putting plans together ... and implementing them.”