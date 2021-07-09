UNK AD feels program survived COVID year

KEARNEY — Reflecting on last season, University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer looked out for the Loper student-athletes.
“The important thing was that we got our kids engaged in participating,” Bauer said. “So many kids today, starting from when they were very little, have ... had sports throughout their entire life. Then all of a sudden, it was just like the door slammed shut.”
Bauer was with the Loper wrestling team on the eve of their 2020 national tournament when the coronavirus pandemic took hold and they were told to go home. The same thing happened to the track team at the indoor nationals. Basketball didn’t have a national tournament. All spring sports were canceled.
UNK students, on spring break, returned for one week while faculty set up the parameters for online classes.
“Our student-athletes, we weren’t doing anything or they were locked up in their houses. We knew and we had about a little over 100 student-athletes still in Kearney during that time that we had to get doing something. If there was going to be a football season, if there was going to be a fall season at all ... they had to be doing something,” Bauer said.
Zoom meetings and conferences with UNK administration, faculty, staff members and coaches followed. So did conference and NCAA meetings.
Guidelines changed frequently, adding complexities to the challenges of developing plans that would provide a safe environment for the student-athletes.
“I was very impressed and very pleased with how campus administration and campus faculty came together and worked on mitigation plans early on,” Bauer said. “We put plans together for morning screenings with our student-athletes and we actually started June 6 with our student-athletes lifting.
“We still had a lot of students living in Kearney and they needed to do something. They needed to work out and get out and do something. We wanted our student-athletes engaged and doing something as quick as we possibly could.”
Those plans helped pave the way for the students’ return to campus in the fall as well as some summer activities.
“We hosted the Shrine Bowl during the height of the pandemic, and there was not one reported case afterward,” Bauer said. “In July of that year, Coach (Rick) Squires had his camps here. We had a couple of reports, but they were not verified as having COVID. ... And we’ve had not one verified transmission of COVID from our camps that we ran this year, either. So all-in-all I think we did a really good job putting plans together ... and implementing them.”
When the athletes returned in the fall, they were greeted with a new routine — testing. Monday was testing day with 125-170 student-athletes being screened. Results were returned on Tuesday evenings so the athletes could be cleared for weekend competitions.
There weren’t many games — the MIAA canceled the football and cross country seasons and and moved volleyball and soccer to the spring.
UNK independently scheduled four football games, but the Lopers were among a small group of Division II teams, perhaps a dozen or fewer, that played football.
“We got to have the two of the four games, and that was exciting because that was an opportunity for us to celebrate. Because again, we didn’t think we were going to play at all,” Bauer said.
In hindsight, Bauer said some are questioning if moving soccer and volleyball was the right move. They believe the long layoff led to an increase in injuries.
Winter sports returned with modifications and reduced schedules, but they competed in conference and national tournaments.
They still had to adapt to the ebbs and flows of testing results and different and changing regulations from the NCAA.
“We continued to have mitigation plans for every season,” Bauer said.
And attendance was limited with guidelines changing throughout the seasons.
“Even though we tried our best to set up our stadiums and arenas so that it was safe and people felt safe, it was just such a scary thing at the time that I think a lot of people stayed home,” Bauer said.
Interestingly enough, many of those who stayed home found a way to watch the Lopers through the MIAA Network’s online streaming service. UNK ranked fourth in the league in combined viewing of its men’s and women’s basketball teams.
The Loper women, who won the MIAA Tournament championship, were the third most-watched team in the league. The Loper men ranked sixth.
“I haven’t seen the total numbers for all the sports but I know for basketball we were No. 4, which is phenomenal,” Bauer said.
Looking ahead to this fall, Bauer said, “it feels like the floodgates are open.
“As of now, the plans are back to normal when school starts ... does that mean we’re going to be back to normal again? Not necessarily but right now that’s the plan.”
