UNK 25th in Division II all-sports standings

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney sits 25th after the fall sports season in the race for the Division II Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup.

Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in up to 14 sports — seven men and seven women — at NCAA Championships.

Through the fall season, 157 schools have tallied at least 25 points. Colorado School of Mines leads the way (373) as the Orediggers had six of its seven teams score at their respective NCAA Championship fall event.

Grand Valley (Mich.) State, 13-time winner, is close behind with 368 points. Central Missouri, which is 21st with 166 points, is the top MIAA school.

UNK ‘s 152 points is broken down by 53 from football, 50 from volleyball and 49 in men’s cross country. There wasn’t a 2020 or 2021 Directors’ Cup awarded due to the pandemic. The Lopers were 124th (171 points) in 2019 and 87th (238) in 2018.

UNK last cracked the Top 30 in the final standings in 2010 and 2009 when it was 28th.