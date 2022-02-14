 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team goes 2-3 in Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas — Colorado Christian scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Sunday morning to upend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 4-2, at Lubbock.

With the loss, UNK went 2-3 in the three-day Visit Lubbock Collegiate Classic. The Lopers split doubleheaders Friday and Saturday.

Colorado Christian (7-2), one of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference preseason favorites, started the seventh with four straight hits to break a 1-1 tie. Samaria Roope homered to left, Kayla Middleton and Miki Berg hit back-to-back doubles and Logan Menzies singled to right to wrap up the rally.

UNK tried to counter as senior first baseman Hailey Schaneman led off the bottom of the inning with her second home run of the weekend.

Before the seventh the game was a pitchers’ duel between CCU senior Abrie Castillo, who struck out five in six innings, and UNK’s Madison Rosenthal and Sydney Thomason. Thomason threw the last five innings.

Offensively, sophomore catcher Katie Gosker hit her third home run with Schaneman finishing 2 for 3. On Saturday, five players knocked in two runs to help UNK beat Chadron State, 12-7. The Lopers never trailed, pounding out 13 hits to go with four walks. Stacy Bott and Kelsey Goodban combined to strike out eight.

Thomason, Schaneman and Gosker drove in two runs each. Abbie Jo Gaube, Bri Healy and Gosker and Healy homered.

Colorado-Colorado Springs won the second game, 4-2, scoring three runs on a home run by Peyton Reisman.

