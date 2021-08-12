UFC champion Kamaru Usman to speak at UNK wrestling banquet

KEARNEY — UFC champion and former Loper wrestler Kamaru Usman will be the featured speaker at the University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling banquet Oct. 2 at the Kearney Holiday Inn.

The banquet’s purpose is to provide the final funds necessary to break ground on a new wrestling facility to be located in the former swimming pool area at Cushing Coliseum.

According to UNK wrestling coach Dalton Jensen, the nearly $3 million project has received significant private donations but some funds still are needed to begin the project this fall.

“We are aiming to make this final push at our banquet,” Jensen said.

Usman is the reigning UFC welterweight champion. He was also The Ultimate Fighter 21 tournament winner.

At UNK he was a three-time All-American and the 2010 NCAA Division II national champion.

Tickets and information about both the banquet and facility project can be found at loperbanquet.com.