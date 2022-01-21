Two Lopers reach milestones in win over Pittsburg State

KEARNEY — The well-worn script worked well again for the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team.

Let Elisa Backes shoot, watch Klaire Kirsch rebound and celebrate a 72-58 win over Pittsburg State.

Backes and Kirsch passed career milestones — 1,000 points for Backes and 800 rebounds for Kirsch — as UNK improved to 15-2 overall and 10-1 in MIAA play Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center. Backes and Trinity Law led the Lopers in scoring with 14 points while Kirsch had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though Pittsburg State (11-6, 6-5) led for just 15 seconds in the entire game, they hung around most of the way.

“They’re a team that really attacks the paint and they put a lot of pressure on your defense because they try to drive it,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “They have good guards that can get downhill and they shoot it pretty well, typically.”

But Thursday night wasn’t typical. The Gorillas were 2 for 20 from 3-point range and both of the ones they made came in the first quarter.

