Two Lopers finalists for MIAA student-athlete award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three University of Nebraska at Kearney athletes are among finalists for the Ken B. Jones Award that recognizes the MIAA’s top female and male student-athletes from the academic year.

The criteria includes athletics, academics and community service.

The finalists from UNK are Maddie Squiers and Matt Malcom.

Squiers and Malcom graduated from UNK in the past year and started Master’s degrees. Both graduated with a cumulative GPA’s well over 3.50 and both did a variety of community service projects throughout the academic year.

On the volleyball court, Squiers, a Kearney Catholic graduate, was an All-American setter who helped guide the Lopers to 26 wins and a 22nd consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. She reached the rare 6,000-career assist mark.

Malcom, from Glenwood, Iowa, won a national wrestling championship at 165 pounds by going 30-2 (24-0 vs. D2 competition). He was deemed D2’s Most Dominant Wrester of the Year for 20 bonus-point wins while also being named the Super Region VI Wrestler of the Year. He helped UNK win its fourth national team championship.

Other female finalists are Ashlan Burton from Central Missouri , Taryn Kedzior from Central Oklahoma, Whitney Randall from Fort Hays State and Faith Rottinghaus from Washburn. The other male finalist are Alex Bevis from Fort Hays State, Kizan David from Lincoln, Jace McDown from Emporia State and Blake Freeman from Northeastern State.

The finalists will be recognized at the MIAA Awards Celebration June 6 in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Mo.