Turnovers spoil UNK women's effort against Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — Junior guard Brooke Rayner tallied 17 pionts, 6-2 sophomore post Alayzha Knapp scored 16 and Central Oklahoma took advantage of 19 University of Nebraska at Kearney turnovers to down the No. 22 Lopers, 56-46, Thursday night at Edmond.
On a rare snowy and cold day in Oklahoma, the Lopers (16-5 overall, 11-4 MIAA) had a season-low point total, shot a season-low 31.5%, went 2 of 20 from the arc, made 10 of 19 free throws and had a season-high turnover total.
The Bronchos, who had 21 turnovers themselves, turned UNK’s 19 miscues into 21 points.
Leading from start to finish, UCO (13-9, 9-7) saw Rayner go 5 of 9 from the field and 6 of 6 at the line with Knapp sinking 6 of 7 shots and 4 of 5 freebies while also supplying four boards, two steals and two assists.
UNK’s lone bright spot came at the end of the first half when they went on a 7-0 run. The stretch featured a three from junior wing Klaire Kirsch and second-chance points by reserve guard Sarah Schmitt and starting forward Maegan Holt.
However, the Loper momentum went away in the third quarter as they went 2 of 7 from the field, 0 of 3 at the line and lost the ball 10 times. UCO made 10 of 17 shots (59%) in the stanza put the game on ice.
UCO star center Kelsey Johnson, averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds per game, was held to four points and eight boards but seven of her teammates reached the scoring column. UCO also was an efficient 13 of 15 at the line and made 3 of its 8 threes.
Kirsch had a team-high 17 points, the seventh time this winter she’s been in double figures. She made both of the Loper triples and added seven boards and a steal. Schmitt tallied 12 points and Shiloh McCool scored 11 points.
UNK heads to Newman University Saturday afternoon. The Jets (2-19, 0-15) were blasted by Fort Hays State Thursday night, 82-48.
Bronchos shoot 56% in win over UNK men
EDMOND, Okla. — The 16th-ranked Central Oklahoma Bronchos shot 56% from the field and got 27 points on Thursday from junior guard Callen Haydon to turn away the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 85-69, at Edmond.
The Bronchos (18-3, 13-2) improved to 18-5 all-time against the Lopers. UNK has yet to win at UCO in 10 tries.
Shooting 57% in the second half and finishing plus two on the glass, the Lopers (8-13 overall, 4-11 MIAA) hung around most of the game and didn’t let the deficit get bigger than 21 points. With three players scoring in double digits, UNK trimmed a 17-point deficit to 53-43 by the 15-minute mark. A put-back bucket from freshman Sean Evans capped the mini-run but UCO pushed its advantage back to 17 about four minutes later.
“I was pleased with the effort. We went into halftime down five on the boards and we set a goal to win in that area,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “We did that in the second half and I think that’s a credit to the kids for not giving up on it and competing for all 40 minutes.”
UNK’s final run got the deficit down to 79-67 with 2:28 play. The Lopers had a chance to get closer but guard David Simental was called for his fifth foul and then Haydon stuck a pull-up jumper.
“They are probably the most physical talented team in the country. (Haydon) is a mid-range bandit … you almost have to make him go by you to get the layup. He had a game and was thorn in our side,” Lofton said.
Haydon, who had 27 against the Lopers in December, was 10 of 15 from the field and 6 of 6 at the line while also handing out six assists and recording three steals. Washington State transfer Isaiah Wade and reserve Davon Richardson each netted 10 with starter Jaden Wells hitting two threes to get close to a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds.
“They have a really good team and played like it in stretches tonight,” Lofton said. “We were trying to limit what they could do inside the arc. We did it at times especially to start the game.”
Before fouling out for the first time as a Loper, Simental tallied a team-best 19 points. The nation’s ninth-ranked 3-point shooting team, UNK cooled off, making 7 of 27 after a four-game stretch where it made 50 of 100.
Also for the Lopers, senior Darrian Nebeker had another all-around effort with 13 points, seven boards and five assists. Forward Austin Luger and guard Parker Badding scored 11 points apiece.
UNK is at Newman on Saturday afternoon. The Jets (4-14, 1-12) pushed Fort Hays Thursday night before falling, 63-60.