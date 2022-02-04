Turnovers spoil UNK women's effort against Central Oklahoma

“I was pleased with the effort. We went into halftime down five on the boards and we set a goal to win in that area,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “We did that in the second half and I think that’s a credit to the kids for not giving up on it and competing for all 40 minutes.”

UNK’s final run got the deficit down to 79-67 with 2:28 play. The Lopers had a chance to get closer but guard David Simental was called for his fifth foul and then Haydon stuck a pull-up jumper.

“They are probably the most physical talented team in the country. (Haydon) is a mid-range bandit … you almost have to make him go by you to get the layup. He had a game and was thorn in our side,” Lofton said.

Haydon, who had 27 against the Lopers in December, was 10 of 15 from the field and 6 of 6 at the line while also handing out six assists and recording three steals. Washington State transfer Isaiah Wade and reserve Davon Richardson each netted 10 with starter Jaden Wells hitting two threes to get close to a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds.