Toiling in the Trenches: Former Loper Mike McGlade finance director at UNMC

KEARNEY — As an offensive lineman at Kearney State College, Mike McGlade learned how to get things done to make the running backs and the quarterbacks succeed.
He was good at it.
From 1976 to 1979, with McGlade in the trenches, the Lopers won four conference titles, qualified for the NAIA playoffs twice and achieved top 10 national ratings all four years.
In a way, he’s still doing the unseen work to make the University of Nebraska Medical Center successful.
McGlade’s title is as long as a football field: Senior Associate Dean for Administration and Director of Finance for the College of Medicine.
“The bottom line is I work for the dean of the College of Medicine and it’s my job to make him successful in whatever he wants me to do,” McGlade said. “If it’s clean the refrigerator, I clean the refrigerator. If it’s to hire a new researcher or if it’s to create a relationship with Children’s Hospital, whatever it is, I work one-on-one with the dean and we try to accomplish whatever we can for the College of Medicine.”
And now is a critical time for UNMC to have the funding to be successful.
The coronavirus has turned the place “absolutely upside down,” McGlade said. “Starting in mid-January, our infectious disease doctors were basically raising the hurricane flag saying this is coming this way, we have to get prepared.”
By mid-March, the storm blew in. More than 3,000 students were sent home. The hospital was cleared out.
“We were convinced we would get a surge of patients with this virus and our hospital system would be completely overwhelmed,” McGlade said. “In three days, we completely emptied the hospital of patients. We stopped doing elective procedures so we could keep the hospital empty in preparation of whatever came our way with this virus.”
Teachers and administrators had to create ways to provide online learning — a monumental task.
“You can imagine a fourth-year medical student ... losing out on three months of opportunity to put your hands on patients and learn right along the bedside. These young people did a great job but they missed out on a key piece and administratively we had to figure out how to do all that,” McGlade said.
UNMC also had shut down its research labs, sending everybody home and trimming the research enterprise to “next to nothing.”
For McGlade, there was the task of finding ways to keep people busy and how to make it work so they could work from home.
“It turned into a daily, sometimes hourly challenge,” he said.
“We locked down the campus completely. In all my years, I had never seen anything like that. Sure the place would be locked down on Saturdays and Sundays and after certain times at night, but we took the step of locking everybody out. You had to have essential employee status in order to have badge access to the buildings,” he said. “For the longest period of time I would get in my car in the morning in my lonely garage and drive to my lonely parking lot and sit in my lonely office and be on these Zoom calls all day long.”
The new routine hasn’t let up.
The administration spent six to eight weeks figuring out how to bring back the students. The third- and fourth-year students returned in mid-July with the younger students just recently returning.
“We continue to find ways to teach them on campus to the extent they need to be taught on campus and we’re going to continue to teach them virtually,” McGlade said.
The changes have disrupted a basic philosophy instilled a few years back where all of the med center’s students — nurses, pharmacists, physical therapists, physicians assistants — were integrated into the same study areas, sharing what they were learning, reflecting what is happening in medicine.
“Now that is out the window because you can’t find a table we can get four people around without them being 20 feet apart,” McGlade said.
Teamwork is something McGlade believes in. It’s the most important thing he took out of his years on the Loper football team.
It’s something he’s teaching junior high students at the St. Margaret Mary School in Omaha.
He coached football there for 20 years, but participation numbers have fallen off and the school hasn’t had a football team the past two years. He also coaches basketball at the school.
“I really, really enjoy helping teach kids life lessons through athletics. … It’s all about the team. That’s all a job is, figuring out what team you’re on, how you’re going to get along with the people on your team and what you’re going to do to make the team successful.”
The McGlade team has grown lately.
He and his wife, Carol, became grandparents with their daughter, Maggie, and her husband welcoming a baby girls, and his son, Jake and wife Nikki, had a baby boy.
“We’ve been going from one house to the other about every day,” Mike said.
Oh yes. Jake and Nikki. Mike says they’re made for each other, and there may be some truth to that even though it took some time for the parents to figure out how intertwined they were.
Jake followed in his father’s footsteps, playing in Loper offensive line for four years. As boys will do, he told his father he had started dating a girl and Mike went to Carol very excited.
Carol wanted to know what her name was. Mike didn’t know.
A couple of months later, Mike learned the girlfriend’s name was Nikki.
Still not enough for Mom. She wanted to know some details like last name, hometown, parents’ names, etc.
A couple of months later, Mike squeezed the information out of him: Nikki Scott from Broken Bow.
Now Mike wanted to know her parents’ names, and Jake didn’t know.
Phone calls followed, and Mike learned Nikki’s father’s name was Jerry.
“Jerry was the center and I was the guard. We lockered next to each other for three years. We huddled next to each other. We showered next to each other,” Mike said. “So (Jake) calls her and tells her all that and she calls her dad and he says, ‘You’re done seeing him.’”
Jerry’s order didn’t hold up and now he and Mike see each other two or three times a year at family gatherings. They’re good friends and have many stories to tell.
“I really enjoyed my four years in Kearney in a whole bunch of ways and I found a way to get an education along the way. When I had to put that car on Interstate 80 and point it east, it was a sad day,” McGlade said.
