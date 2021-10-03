Tigers score 42 points in second half to upset Lopers 42-35

HAYS, Kan. — The Fort Hays State Tigers scored touchdowns on all six second-half possessions to erase three 21-point deficits and beat No. 12 University of Nebraska at Kearney, 42-35, Saturday night at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays, Kansas.

The Tigers (3-2) won for a third straight game and picked up their ninth consecutive win over the Lopers in a series that dates back to 1926.

UNK (4-1), which has had three come-from-behind wins this season, came in having allowed just 17 second-half points. But led by fifth-year quarterback Chance Fuller, the Tigers had scoring drives of 81, 78, 37, 54, 86 and 67 yards. They totaled 387 yards in the second half after punting four straight times to start the game.

The last scoring drive started at the 3:05 mark with Fuller completing back-to-back passes for 17 yards and then sophomore back Adrian Soto had two runs that picked up 18 more.

A 31-yard run by senior Keylan Chapman set up the game-winner, a 1-yard plunge with 1:07 left.

UNK gained 20 yards on its next two plays but Fort Hays freshman corner Devin White picked off a TJ Davis pass to seal the deal.

The Lopers tallied TDs on five of their first seven possessions but had three punts and that turnover on its last four.