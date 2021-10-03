Tigers score 42 points in second half to upset Lopers 42-35

HAYS, Kan. — The Fort Hays State Tigers scored touchdowns on all six second-half possessions to erase three 21-point deficits and beat No. 12 University of Nebraska at Kearney, 42-35, Saturday night at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays, Kansas.
The Tigers (3-2) won for a third straight game and picked up their ninth consecutive win over the Lopers in a series that dates back to 1926.
UNK (4-1), which has had three come-from-behind wins this season, came in having allowed just 17 second-half points. But led by fifth-year quarterback Chance Fuller, the Tigers had scoring drives of 81, 78, 37, 54, 86 and 67 yards. They totaled 387 yards in the second half after punting four straight times to start the game.
The last scoring drive started at the 3:05 mark with Fuller completing back-to-back passes for 17 yards and then sophomore back Adrian Soto had two runs that picked up 18 more.
A 31-yard run by senior Keylan Chapman set up the game-winner, a 1-yard plunge with 1:07 left.
UNK gained 20 yards on its next two plays but Fort Hays freshman corner Devin White picked off a TJ Davis pass to seal the deal.
The Lopers tallied TDs on five of their first seven possessions but had three punts and that turnover on its last four.
Up 21-0 late in the second quarter, a halfback pass could’ve made it a four-score game but it was just a bit overthrown. Fort Hays almost scored on a 27-yard “Hail May” to end the half, however, junior tight end Hunter Budke was ruled down at the one.
Fuller overcame a slow start to complete 22 of 32 passes for 345 yards, three TDs and no interceptions. He also rushed for 38 yards. Freshman receiver Alex Schremmer had six catcjes for a team-best 98 yards with Budke having scoring grabs of 16 and 29 yards. Soto ran for 98 yards on 12 carries.
Out gained 567-465 despite running one more play, the Lopers saw Davis complete his first nine passes. He finished 12 of 15 for 202 yards and two scores while running 23 times for 96 yards and two TDs.
Redshirt senior back Montrez Jackson busted off a couple of big second-half runs to tally a career-high 102 yards on nine attempts. He also brought back four kicks for 69 yards.
Senior wide receiver Michael Koch and junior Kylan Herrera had TD receptions with junior safety Darius Swanson pacing the defense with 11 tackles. Fellow safety Blake Bubak had eight tackles.
UNK hosts Missouri Western State for Homecoming on Saturady. The Griffons (2-3) fell to No. 2 Northwest Missouri State, 30-7, on Saturday..