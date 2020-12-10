Threepoint play with 1.6 seconds left gives Newman win over UNK men

WICHITA, Kan. — The Newman Jets scored six points in the final 46 seconds, including a 3-point play by junior guard Joel Boyce, to get past the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 64-61, Thursday night in Wichita, Kansas.

UNK (1-3) was finally at full strength but starting point guard Sam Morris was injured early in the second half and did not return.

In a back-and-forth game with a series of runs by each team, UNK senior forward Austin Luger got red hot late. He helped the Lopers rally from a four-point deficit by scoring 12 points over the final 5:53. His fifth offensive rebound of the night led to a made free throw with 1:09 left, giving UNK at 61-58 lead.

Newman (1-3), which struggled at times against UNK’s 2-3 zone, was just 4 of 14 from behind the arc but its last make came from well beyond the top of the key and tied things at 61 with 46 seconds left. Bronx native Branden Bunn sunk the bomb; he finished 3 of 4 from long range.

After a UNK miss with 16 seconds left, the Jets got the ball to a cutting Boyce who converted a layup while being fouled. UNK then didn’t get a shot off in the final 1.6 seconds.