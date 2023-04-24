KEARNEY — Super senior Faviola Gonzalez, junior Allison Comer and sophomore Juliana Botero Molina represent the University of Nebraska at Kearney on the All-MIAA women’s golf team.

The league’s head coaches vote on the makeup of the squad and cannot select their own players.

Each Loper was chosen honorable mention and this is the first time UNK has had three All-MIAA picks in one year. Both Gonzalez and Botero Molina are repeat selections with Comer tabbed for the first time.

Prior to the postseason, Botero Molina (77.91) leads UNK in season stroke average with Gonzalez (78.00) and Comer (78.18) right behind. Botero Molina and Comer have played in all 22 varsity rounds with Gonzalez at 21 as she missed a round due to injury.

This trio will lead the 58th-ranked Lopers at the MIAA Championships this week in Joplin, Mo.