Three-pointers lift Loper men over Pittsburg State, 88-79

“We just were not very good defensively early in the game and they got a lot of shots and got off to a fast start,” Lofton said. “We had to use some zone action to help our guys get out and get them going.”

Pittsburg State cut the lead to two points early in the second half, but the Lopers (7-10, 3-8) pushed the lead out to 12 points with three minutes left.

“They have a lot of talent, physical talent. They have guys that could shoot it. It’s pretty much a typical MIAA team. I think they’re a little better than the record indicates,” Lofton said.

The Gorillas shot 52% from the floor with Pippins making 9 of 14 shots. Bobby Arthur-Williams added 21 points, making 8 of 11 shots. They had a 22-15 edge in points off turnovers, a 30-22 advantage in points in the paint and a 13-3 margin in second-chance points.

But they couldn’t match UNK’s 3-point shooting or the points off the bench as Connelly and Cook reached double figures even though they didn’t start.

Thursday’s game was the first in a four-game homestand for the Lopers, who played just six home games before Thursday, and Lofton hopes it is the start of a surge.

“It’s been a tough year and we haven’t been able to get momentum like a three-, four- or five-game win streak where ... the guys really start expecting to win instead of hoping to win. We just haven’t had that kind of run yet,” Lofton said. “We had a couple four-game losing streaks that we’ve had to snap and hopefully, if we can just protect our home court over the next two weeks, that would be a huge step in the right direction.”