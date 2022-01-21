Three-pointers lift Loper men over Pittsburg State, 88-79

KEARNEY — If teams live and die by the 3-point shot, the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team was living high on the hog Thursday night.
Or, rather, high on the Gorillas.
The Lopers made 15 of 21 3-pointers to defeat Pittsburg State 88-79 at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
Davis Simental led the Lopers with 30 points, making 5 of 7 treys.
Tom Connelly added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, making four of five.
Darrian Nebeker scored 14 points, making 2 of 2 from beyond the arc.
Sean Evans was 2 for 3 from downtown, scoring 10 points.
And Winston Cook netted 13 points, making 1 of 2 threes.
“We had some guys step up,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “Obviously, Davis shot the ball pretty well from the 3-point line. Thomas Connelly came in and gave us a huge shot in the arm from the 3-point line. Sean Evans got going a little bit late from the 3-point line. And Darrian had a big game both inside and outside of the arc.
“Having those guys step up from an offensive standpoint certainly helps.”
The Gorillas (4-13, 3-8 MIAA), led by Ryan Pippins with 22 points, led most of the first 13 minutes with their largest lead at 24-17. But UNK found the range and rolled out to a 45-37 lead at halftime.
“We just were not very good defensively early in the game and they got a lot of shots and got off to a fast start,” Lofton said. “We had to use some zone action to help our guys get out and get them going.”
Pittsburg State cut the lead to two points early in the second half, but the Lopers (7-10, 3-8) pushed the lead out to 12 points with three minutes left.
“They have a lot of talent, physical talent. They have guys that could shoot it. It’s pretty much a typical MIAA team. I think they’re a little better than the record indicates,” Lofton said.
The Gorillas shot 52% from the floor with Pippins making 9 of 14 shots. Bobby Arthur-Williams added 21 points, making 8 of 11 shots. They had a 22-15 edge in points off turnovers, a 30-22 advantage in points in the paint and a 13-3 margin in second-chance points.
But they couldn’t match UNK’s 3-point shooting or the points off the bench as Connelly and Cook reached double figures even though they didn’t start.
Thursday’s game was the first in a four-game homestand for the Lopers, who played just six home games before Thursday, and Lofton hopes it is the start of a surge.
“It’s been a tough year and we haven’t been able to get momentum like a three-, four- or five-game win streak where ... the guys really start expecting to win instead of hoping to win. We just haven’t had that kind of run yet,” Lofton said. “We had a couple four-game losing streaks that we’ve had to snap and hopefully, if we can just protect our home court over the next two weeks, that would be a huge step in the right direction.”