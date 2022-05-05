Three Loper players make all-MIAA softball team

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior outfielders Bri Healy and Carlee Liesch and true freshman pitcher/infielder Sydney Thomason represent UNK on the 2022 All-MIAA team.

The squad is voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches and they cannot vote for their own players.

Liesch (Lincoln Pius X) makes the first-team with Healy (Omaha Gross Catholic) and Thomason (Ripon, Calif.) receiving honorable mention.

Liesch joins first baseman Katie Ruwe as the only Lopers to earn three All-MIAA honors in a career. She also becomes the first UNK player to earn two first-team honors in the MIAA. She was a 2019 first-team pick when she was named the MIAA Freshman of the Year.

Having 39 starts in right field and six in left, Liesch enters the MIAA Tournament leading the Lopers with a .366 batting average and with 57 hits. She also has eight doubles, five triples, two home runs, 26 runs and 26 RBIs.

She also has a .970 fielding percentage, six steals in eight tries and the fourth-most hits (214) in school history.

Healy earns her first All-MIAA honor after appearing in 47 games with 45 starts. UNK’s center fielder, she batted .246 with three doubles and 14 RBIs. The Loper leader in both steals (eight) and sacrifice bunts (five), Healy also has 71 put outs and an assist in the field.

Thomason has had one of the top freshmen seasons by a Loper in recent times. She has started games at pitcher, shortstop, third base, first base and designated player. She is hitting .344 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 39 RBIs. In the circle, she is 2-5 with a 4.67 ERA. She threw a complete game four-hit shut out to beat nationally-ranked Central Oklahoma and has issued just eight walks in 45.0 innings.

The eight-team, double-elimination MIAA Tournament begins today in Edmond, Okla., with the seventh-seeded Lopers (23-25) facing No. 5 UCO (44-8) at 6:30 p.m.