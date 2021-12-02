Three Loper football players picked for Super Region honors

KEARNEY — Senior right tackle Corey Hoelck, junior quarterback TJ Davis and junior safety Darius Swanson represent University of Nebraska at Kearney football on the Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Super Region 3 team.
Super Region 3 includes schools in the MIAA, Great American Conference, Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Davis and Swanson made the first-team with Davis named the Region Offensive Player of the Year.
Hoelck, a team co-captain with Davis, made the second-team.
Davis had a memorable season as part of the Lopers’ 10-3 playoff run. He had a hand in 40 touchdowns (21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving), and is the nation’s second-most efficient passer. He ran for 1,151 yards, threw for 2,320 yards, broke his own school record for rushing touchdowns by a QB in a season and became UNK’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (41).
He is one of three Lopers to have multiple 1,000-rushing seasons.
Hoelck and Davis were part of a Loper offense that averaged 34 points and 450 yards per game (255 rushing and 195 passing). UNK had a 94% red zone success rate, ran for 34 touchdowns, allowed just 20 sacks and scored more than 30 points seven times.
Swanson led the UNK defense from his strong safety position, recording a team-high 98 tackles and four interceptions while ranking second in pass breakups (7) and tying for third in tackles for loss (5.0). He had three games with a double digit tackle total, including 12 at Northwest Missouri and Angelo State.