Three Loper football players picked for Super Region honors

KEARNEY — Senior right tackle Corey Hoelck, junior quarterback TJ Davis and junior safety Darius Swanson represent University of Nebraska at Kearney football on the Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Super Region 3 team.

Super Region 3 includes schools in the MIAA, Great American Conference, Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Davis and Swanson made the first-team with Davis named the Region Offensive Player of the Year.

Hoelck, a team co-captain with Davis, made the second-team.

Davis had a memorable season as part of the Lopers’ 10-3 playoff run. He had a hand in 40 touchdowns (21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving), and is the nation’s second-most efficient passer. He ran for 1,151 yards, threw for 2,320 yards, broke his own school record for rushing touchdowns by a QB in a season and became UNK’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (41).

He is one of three Lopers to have multiple 1,000-rushing seasons.

Hoelck and Davis were part of a Loper offense that averaged 34 points and 450 yards per game (255 rushing and 195 passing). UNK had a 94% red zone success rate, ran for 34 touchdowns, allowed just 20 sacks and scored more than 30 points seven times.