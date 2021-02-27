Three homers by Bri Healy helps UNK softball to two wins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Redshirt sophomore third baseman Bri Healy belted three home runs to help Nebraska-Kearney beat Southwest Baptist, 9-8, and William Jewell, 11-0, Friday afternoon at the Drury Invitational in Springfield.

In the night cap Healy belted three-run homers in the first and second innings. The Lopers (6-5), who have won four straight, scored four runs in each of the first two innings and added three in the fourth to run rule the Cardinals (1-4).

Junior second baseman Kaylee Schutte was 2 for 3 with three RBIs while center fielder Carlee Liesch went 2 for 3 and scored twice. Senior Melissa Gellermann moved to 2-1, striking out six.

UNK gave up five runs to Southwest Baptist in the second inning but came back to claim the one-run win. That included three in the fourth and four in the sixth.

Healy led off the fourth with a homer and Avery Wood followed soon after with a two-run homer. A wild sixth featured four runs on four hits, two errors and a walk. An RBI-double by Wood in the seventh scored an insurance run.

Junior Kelsey Goodban (2-2) earned the pitching win and freshman Carly Dembowski had three hits.