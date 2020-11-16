They’re Back: Everyone returns from 26-6 UNK women's basketball squad

KEARNEY — No one’s experienced a basketball season in the midst of a pandemic.
University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey hopes she’s put together a team that fits the challenges.
“No one has experience in a pandemic year. We’re just going to approach it like we always have and that’s ‘What does our team look like today and what do we need to do to get better for tomorrow,’” Eighmey said.
What the team looks like today, and what it looks like tomorrow, is anybody’s guess.
Injuries and the normal things that happen through a season can shake up a lineup. Add the pandemic, contact tracing and quarantines and it’s almost impossible to prepare a team for its own game plan as well as predicting who the other team has available.
“I don’t think we’ve had more than one or two practices with the whole squad,” Eighmey said as her team prepares for Thursday night’s season opener with Emporia State. “It makes it a little bit tricky, but at the same time when you have 15 returners there’s a lot of things that we’re not teaching for the first time. There’s a lot of things in practice that had been refreshers and ‘OK, let’s refine this let’s make this better.’”
Yes, the Lopers return all 15 players from last year’s 26-6 team.
Every one.
Plus Shiloh McCool, who sat out last year with a knee injury after starting 23 games in 2017-18.
Plus three freshmen and a redshirt freshman.
It’s the reason six MIAA coaches put the Lopers at the top of the preseason poll. However, it wasn’t enough to put the Lopers at the No. 1 spot in the poll. That honor went to Emporia State.
“Honestly, we’re not too terribly concerned about the polls. I don’t know if they’ve picked us where we’ve actually finished, ever, since we’ve been in the MIAA,” Eighmey said. “Obviously Emporia’s had a ton of success over the last, how many years? Decades, actually, and they’re returning a lot of really good experience, really skilled and talented players, too, so they’re definitely deserving of being picked right up there.”
While that sets up a tantalizing season opener, the Lopers are prepared to handle the long haul of the MIAA season.
“I’ve always said that we’ll always try to play as deep as we are and it’s one of those things that I’m glad I have a challenge on my hands of trying to figure out how do we utilize all the weapons that we have and how do we get opportunities for a lot of people to play,” Eighmey said. “We’re going to need the depth that we have just based off of what we’ve experienced already, just not knowing week by week if somebody might test positive or not be available to play.”
The depth starts with 6-1 junior center Brooke Carlson, 5-8 senior guard Haley Simental, 6-foot junior forward Maegan Holt, 5-11 junior guard Klaire Kirsch and 5-8 senior guard Kelsey Sanger, who started all 32 games last year.
Carlson led the team in scoring (12.0 points per game). Kirsch finished as the leader in steals and rebounds. Simental passed out the most assists. And non-starters Elisa Backes, Madison Dreckman and Trinity Law averaged more than four points per game.
The Lopers also look forward to the return of McCool and Lexi Moes. McCool sat out the year with a torn ACL. Moes broke a bone in her foot two weeks into practice last year.
“Both of them are forwards ... who really rebound the ball well. It’s something that we kind of missed last year on the offensive rebounding side of things,” Eighmey said. “Shiloh’s looking good and feels better and I think the more she plays the more she’s going to do some of the things she did before. I also think she’s gotten better so we’re excited to have her back.”
Even with the mountains of experience the Lopers have, there’s still room for improvement. Eighmey specifically cited offensive rebounding and free-throw shooting. UNK averaged just a hair over 10 offensive rebounds per game last year and shot 64 percent from the free-throw line. Both shortcomings limited UNK’s offensive production.
“I think we’re going to need to really take care of the basketball and not give it away. I saw some pretty good improvement in that area last year for the most part, but that’s going to need to continue, especially against teams like Emporia,” Eighmey said. “If you look at some of those stats from last year I think we turned it over 20-plus times every time we played them and that’s kind of their style. They try to turn people over. But we really need to have some ball security and make sure that we take care of the ball.”
The other aspect for the Lopers will be ball sharing. Players have to understand that one night might be their night — a night where they have the benefit of a mismatch. Other nights might be someone else’s turn.
It worked out well last year.
“Even last year, with having as much depth as we did have, I thought our team was really good at sharing the ball and finding the best shot,” Eighmey said. “I think we had three players in double figures last year and then we had a whole bunch of 7-, 8-, 9-point average kids. That makes it a little bit harder to lock in on one or two players and just worry about stopping them or slowing them down.”
@HubSports_Buck
