They’re Back: Everyone returns from 26-6 UNK women's basketball squad

“I think we’re going to need to really take care of the basketball and not give it away. I saw some pretty good improvement in that area last year for the most part, but that’s going to need to continue, especially against teams like Emporia,” Eighmey said. “If you look at some of those stats from last year I think we turned it over 20-plus times every time we played them and that’s kind of their style. They try to turn people over. But we really need to have some ball security and make sure that we take care of the ball.”

The other aspect for the Lopers will be ball sharing. Players have to understand that one night might be their night — a night where they have the benefit of a mismatch. Other nights might be someone else’s turn.

It worked out well last year.

“Even last year, with having as much depth as we did have, I thought our team was really good at sharing the ball and finding the best shot,” Eighmey said. “I think we had three players in double figures last year and then we had a whole bunch of 7-, 8-, 9-point average kids. That makes it a little bit harder to lock in on one or two players and just worry about stopping them or slowing them down.”

@HubSports_Buck