Then & Now: Switch to football best decision for Doug Banks

KEARNEY — Doug Banks was one of the most prolific athlete to come out of the University of Nebraska-Kearney football program. After his journey as a Loper, to the pros and now working in athletic development at Appalachian State University, he reflects on his career after switching from basketball to football while a Loper.
Banks originally signed to play basketball for UNK, but with some convincing by his peers, he talked to then football coach Claire Boroff and made the change. Banks originally played running back in high school at Imperial but he moved to wide receiver when he joined the Lopers.
“I had known so many guys on the football team that I knew from high school from football or whatever sport it was,” Banks said. “They kept saying that I should be playing football. I was like ‘No, you’re crazy. I’m fine playing basketball and things just started to work out.’”
With his raw athleticism, Banks had to work his way up to a scholarship and a starting role.
“I finally got enough nerves to go and talk to Coach Boroff,” Banks said. “He said I was more than welcome to come out. He would start me at the bottom. As long as I get a fair opportunity.”
Outside managing his time as a student-athlete, Banks’ toughest challenge was switching positions from running back to wide receiver at UNK. However, his strong work ethic and his mentality of playing as if he’s last in the depth chart got him through transition.
“Obviously, I had a lot to learn but I was able to split time with the No. 1 position in our spring game my freshmen year,” Banks said. “I think I was just blessed to have good teammates and coaches, and just working my tail off, trying to outwork everybody that I could and it just paid off.”
Banks found his way to the NFL as he tried out for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Despite being a late bloomer at wide receiver, Banks benefited from competing against the elite talent on the Eagles roster.
“I think it’s everyone’s dream to play at the highest level possible,” Banks said. “I think naturally as a competitor, probably everybody thinks that they are better than what they really are. I also knew that I had such a late start with the receiver component that I had a lot to learn and a lot to adjust to. I loved it because of the fact that I was all of a sudden being thrust into playing the best guys in the world so to speak. “
While his time there was cut short, his football career was still intact.
Banks went on to play in the European league. He played for Italy (1993) and Sweden (1994-95) in his career, and got the chance to play in three championship games at Hamburg, Germany.
“I really think in my second to third year in Europe, I was probably playing as good as I was capable of playing. I think I was stronger than I ever was, faster than I ever was. Germany was obviously more into the football scene mainly because of the military bases over there.”
Banks officially hung up his cleats for good and went back to receive his master’s degree at UNK. At first, he thought being a coach was going to be next career path, but he ended up working in the administration side as an associate in the athletic department. He was introduced to athletic development and for 22 years he has worked at four different universities, including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for one year before settling down at Appalachian State University for the last two years.
“I think I started to analyze watching how frequent there was turnover in the coaching profession, and kind of started to understand that the development world is really great because you are around student-athletes, and you’re around coaches, donors and fans and still be around sports, which was a love and a passion of mine,” Banks said. “So maybe this is the profession that I should start getting into and I don’t have to relocate for three to five years.”
Banks was inducted into the UNK Hall of Fame in 2016 after holding the school record for career receptions (121), receiving yards (2,190) and touchdowns (20). Once he heard the news, Banks was caught off guard, but was in awe to be inducted.
“I never thought in a million years that I would be given that honor but I think that was a direct reflection,” Banks said. “Everybody has a hand in what you do. I think I started doing things the right way, trying to bust my tail and be a good example for everybody. I was just honored to be amongst that group of people. I still don’t necessarily think I deserve to be with that group but I’m very honored to be a part of that select group in the hall of fame. It means the world to me.”
Banks hopes to return to Kearney one day when he has the time, but has never forgotten where he came from as a small-town Nebraskan.
“UNK is a special place and continues to be a special place in my heart,” Banks said. “I love to watch how more and more competitive they are every year. It’s great to see the facility in hands. Just watching it grow in a positive way.”