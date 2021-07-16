Then & Now: Switch to football best decision for Doug Banks

Banks officially hung up his cleats for good and went back to receive his master’s degree at UNK. At first, he thought being a coach was going to be next career path, but he ended up working in the administration side as an associate in the athletic department. He was introduced to athletic development and for 22 years he has worked at four different universities, including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for one year before settling down at Appalachian State University for the last two years.

“I think I started to analyze watching how frequent there was turnover in the coaching profession, and kind of started to understand that the development world is really great because you are around student-athletes, and you’re around coaches, donors and fans and still be around sports, which was a love and a passion of mine,” Banks said. “So maybe this is the profession that I should start getting into and I don’t have to relocate for three to five years.”

Banks was inducted into the UNK Hall of Fame in 2016 after holding the school record for career receptions (121), receiving yards (2,190) and touchdowns (20). Once he heard the news, Banks was caught off guard, but was in awe to be inducted.