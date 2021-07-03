Then & Now: Reicks born to serve

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree

It didn’t take too much convincing for his son, Nate, to follow in the footsteps of his dad. Actually, all it took was a ride-along inside a military tank with his old man, and he was ready to enlist. Nate was 13 years old at the time.

“I was a kid in a candy store because you always played with tanks, but to be inside one and see where everyone sits and where the ammo were stored and the sites and everything,” Nate said. “It was awesome.”

Nate was inspired by seeing the achievements his father made as an athlete and in the National Guard. Dean encouraged Nate to strive for the best while looking over his shoulder. He didn’t look far for advice and remained a father figure even when he was on the other side of the world.

Nate mentioned how Dean traveled back home to see him compete in the state wrestling championship while he was at McCook High School. It was a cherished father-son moment for the McCook grad.

“We would talk back and forth,” Nate said. “He flew back with a few others for my state championship, and that was awesome to be able to share that with him.”