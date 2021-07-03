Then & Now: Reicks born to serve

KEARNEY— There’s nothing like getting away, going to a nearby lake, and going fishing while reminiscing on the good times in the military, especially when it is a special father-son bond between two former Lopers.
Dean Reicks is entering his 40th year in the Nebraska Army National Guard as a command sergeant major training more than 300 soldiers yearly. Joining a force was more a birthrite than it was a choice for Reicks. His father was an active member during the Korean War, and his uncles were national guardsmen in Norfolk.
“I just got it in my blood,” he said. “The National Guard is a great organization. It’s a very proud unit.”
He’s been deployed twice in his career: in Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin, as the company first sergeant in 2003 and then served in Iraq as the company truck master for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006. He’s traveled all over the world.
But there were sacrifices that came with the process. Already a family man at 21, he had to move around a lot. During his deployment, he had to leave his family behind.
The year-round deployments were tough for the family, Reicks said.
“The first one, all three of us were still in the house when I left. When I got back, we were all gone. That was stressful for my wife. On my second deployment, we moved to North Platte. ... We did get a lot of support from family, friends and neighbors through that.”
Before devoting his time in the military, Reicks was a standout wrestler. The Norfolk native attended Kearney State College where he was an NAIA All-American heavyweight. In his final year with the Antelopes (1987), Reicks was the national runner-up, posting a 33-1 record.
Jack Ramey, who also comes from a military background, coached Reicks during his time at KSC.
Reicks didn’t join the wrestling team right away, thinking he wasn’t ready yet. He worked in the Lindsay Manufacturing Co. despite not having job security there. When he finally joined the wrestling team, the scholarship that was offered to him coming out of school was gone, and he had to earn it back. Ramey and the upperclassmen were impressed with his willingness and work ethic.
“It made me make up my mind about going to college. ... I got the scholarship during the second semester,” Reicks said.
He could share a bucket-load of memories in his wrestling days, but it was when he was inducted into the UNK Hall of fame 15 years later that he would cherish the most.
“When I got inducted to the hall of fame, it was a huge honor of mine,” Reicks said. “I didn’t think I would be considered to the UNK Hall of Fame. Having my whole family there was a very meaningful experience for me. “
Reicks was also a coach. He coached six years at Omaha Roncalli and nine years at McCook.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree
It didn’t take too much convincing for his son, Nate, to follow in the footsteps of his dad. Actually, all it took was a ride-along inside a military tank with his old man, and he was ready to enlist. Nate was 13 years old at the time.
“I was a kid in a candy store because you always played with tanks, but to be inside one and see where everyone sits and where the ammo were stored and the sites and everything,” Nate said. “It was awesome.”
Nate was inspired by seeing the achievements his father made as an athlete and in the National Guard. Dean encouraged Nate to strive for the best while looking over his shoulder. He didn’t look far for advice and remained a father figure even when he was on the other side of the world.
Nate mentioned how Dean traveled back home to see him compete in the state wrestling championship while he was at McCook High School. It was a cherished father-son moment for the McCook grad.
“We would talk back and forth,” Nate said. “He flew back with a few others for my state championship, and that was awesome to be able to share that with him.”
Before Nate’s deployment, he was on the UNK football roster in 2003. However, because he was enlisted, he had to step away from the Lopers. He traveled to Kuwait and Iraq in 2004. He was one of the youngest soldiers to be deployed, but he was prepared once Dean gave him another word of encouragement.
“I told him to take care of your soldiers that are left and right of you, above and below you,” Dean said. “You do them right, they’ll do you right.”
Nate returned to UNK where he became a two-time All-RMAC defensive end, setting a school record for sacks in a season (9.5) in 2008. That same year, he was on the mat, competing in tournaments for the Lopers. His last appearance was in the UNO-Kaufman Brand Open before another deployment to the Middle East.
After graduating from UNK and then earning his master’s degree at Chadron State, Nate has logged 19 years of service in the National Guard, almost half the years of service his father has amassed.
“When you look at it, you don’t see a lot of people devoting that much of their lives to one organization,” Nate said. “He (Dean) has been such an asset to the guards.”
Keeping in touch
Outside of the military, Dean is a proud husband, married to his wife of 37 years, Catherine. He’s a father of three children and a grandfather of five. Dean still stays in touch with his military friends and some of his wrestling teammates.
He also mentioned the impact Ramey had on him as a coach and a mentor. They stayed in contact and would discuss the changes that were made in the military.