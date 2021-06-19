Then & Now: Former UNK quarterback Jake Spitzlberger running the show in several businesses

KEARNEY — When Jake Spitzlberger had the football in his hands, rewards generally outweighed the risks.
But the University of Nebraska at Kearney quarterback who started 42 straight games never hesitated to take a risk.
In a playoff victory over Saginaw Valley State, Spitzlberger threw two interceptions in his first five throws. But he threw three touchdown passes in the Lopers’ 35-20 victory.
Once against Wayne State, he threw three first-half interceptions and led the Lopers to a 41-20 win and 700 yards of total offense..
Spitzlberger continues to be a risk/rewards kind of guy, who owns several business in Southern California, and oversees more than 30 employees.
“I own a plumbing supply company, some real estate and rental properties, a gym, a product line … a bunch of different stuff,” Spitzlberger said last fall in a phone interview from his home in San Diego. “It keeps me a busy person.”
After his career as one of the Lopers’ most successful quarterbacks, Spitzlberger hung onto the football for one more year, playing professionally in Germany.
It worked out well for him as he was the league’s MVP and was the MVP of the German Bowl, the league’s championship game, passing for 480 yards and four touchdowns and running for two more. He set a league record scoring 109 points after passing for 52 touchdowns and running for another 35 in 15 games.
“The league was amazing. It was kind of perfect for my skill set and the team I was on was the perfect team with the perfect offense,” he said. “We had a really good weapon at wide receiver who kind of made everything work, so we dominated.”
With those accolades under his belt, he decided that was a good way to end his football career.
Through UNK’s industrial distribution program, Spitzlberger already had the opportunity to plunge into a business, something he did right away. And he soon put his business skill set to work running a franchise business model.
“It gives people the opportunity to be the owners and presidents of their company with unlimited opportunity,” he said. “You get to run it like a football team. You get to pick your team. Hire and fire who you want. Decide what you want to sell. So I get to decide every day what play call I want to make, what offense I want to run. My goal is to score business touchdowns now.”
He found the end zone almost immediately. After one year in the training program, he bought the company in 2014.
After that, he bought a plumbing company and merged them together and continued to grow.
“Through that, learning the business world, I gained confidence and willingness to take more risks and started doing that in more industries such as real estate, rental properties and things like that. So it’s worked out good,” he said.
Spitzlberger, who grew up in Denver, said he’s still a Colorado boy who roots for the Broncos, but he maintains close ties to Kearney He’s married to the former Natalie Regenos of Kearney and they have two young children, Jack and Ella.
“Natalie stays and home with them and does all the hard work,” he said. “Kids are the greatest blessing, let me tell you. ... Everything’s about kids, family and taking care of people.”
And there’s football.
“I’ve got a 2-year-old telling mama how to catch the ball and what route to run,” Spitzlberger said.
He also maintains contact with a number of former teammates and UNK students. One of his neighbors is former Loper women’s basketball player Melissa Hinkley, who has two children approximately the same age and is one of Spitzlberger’s business partners.
In his spare time, Spitzlberger says he likes to play beach volleyball and basketball, works out and spends time “with my little babies and family.”
He also likes to hunt. He’s hunted in Alaska, Nebraska, Texas, Oklahoma and Mexico. Late last summer he joined former Loper Jack Hiett, the center for Spitzlberger’s teams, on a moose hunting excursion to Alaska.
In his youth, he never hunted.
“Growing up it was all sports. Hunting is a hobby in the afterlife.”
And he likes his life after football. It’s all good, he says.
“I miss the team camaraderie, being together to compete hard for something,” he said. “But I’ve just moved forward.
“It’s like a long relationship with a girlfriend. You have to forget it and move forward because it’s in the past. I can’t be a football player any more.”
