Then & Now: Former UNK quarterback Jake Spitzlberger running the show in several businesses

“The league was amazing. It was kind of perfect for my skill set and the team I was on was the perfect team with the perfect offense,” he said. “We had a really good weapon at wide receiver who kind of made everything work, so we dominated.”

With those accolades under his belt, he decided that was a good way to end his football career.

Through UNK’s industrial distribution program, Spitzlberger already had the opportunity to plunge into a business, something he did right away. And he soon put his business skill set to work running a franchise business model.

“It gives people the opportunity to be the owners and presidents of their company with unlimited opportunity,” he said. “You get to run it like a football team. You get to pick your team. Hire and fire who you want. Decide what you want to sell. So I get to decide every day what play call I want to make, what offense I want to run. My goal is to score business touchdowns now.”

He found the end zone almost immediately. After one year in the training program, he bought the company in 2014.

After that, he bought a plumbing company and merged them together and continued to grow.