Then & Now: Former Loper Eric Strand working with video game production

KEARNEY — Erik Strand has traded his basketball jersey for a flannel shirt.
Living in Seattle, Strand, UNK’s all-time leading scorer in men’s basketball, has developed an affinity for the outdoors. He loves camping and is honing his skills as a fisherman.
“It’s something I kind of picked up when I got out here. A lot of my friends are into it,” he said. “There’s just so many ... great places. We have two mountain ranges, one on the east side and one on the west side of Seattle, then the Washington coast. There are so many places to go out and get lost and get away from everything.”
No, he hasn’t run across Bigfoot yet, but jokingly believes he might have been mistaken for the hairy creature after starting a now-bushy beard during the COVID pandemic.
Strand has lived in Seattle for 11 years following his basketball career that took him to Holland, Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela and Mexico.
“It was a great experience to be able to travel and actually live in those places; seeing different parts of the world I never would have seen otherwise and actually being part of that country or city rather than visiting for a week or two,” he said.
For someone who grew up in Grand Island and went to college within 45 minutes of home, waking up day after day in a foreign country “was quite a shock,” he said. “But I got to play basketball for a living and that was kind of fun.”
He won a national championship while playing in Brazil, and has plenty of experiences to talk about.
“I went in for a layup once and got swatted to about the fourth row by Yao Ming while playing in an exhibition game in China. That’s always kind of fun to talk about,” he said.
He also experienced many things off the court few Americans see.
While living in Israel, he remembers walking home at night and encountering two teenagers having fun.
“These kids that were maybe 16 years old were pushing each other in this shopping cart and they both had machine guns strapped to their backs. … That was an eye-opening experience,” he said. “These kids were being kids yet they had these lethal weapons on their backs.”
Strand’s time in Israel lasted just three months. A broken bone in his foot ended his stay. But while there, he lived with an Israeli and a Palestinian.
“They got along great. They always said it wasn’t necessarily the people but the governments that were fighting with each other,” he said.
When the time came to stop playing Strand thought about becoming a coach but he had seen too many coaches go from job to job and place to place. After playing in several different cities and moving year after year, he decided he wanted to settle down. He landed in Seattle and went to work pursuing a degree in animation. He landed a part-time job in the customer service department with Valve, a company that produces video games. While small in size, Valve is a big player in esports.
“We have a game called Dota ... which has the biggest esport prize pool. I would have to look at the numbers exactly but I think last year the team of five that won split $12 million for winning the tournament,” he said.
Other popular games developed by Valve include Portal, Half-Life and Team Fortress.
A few people in the company spun off a video production arm of the company and one day they were a little short-handed while filming a tournament. Strand tagged along. He’s been part of the team ever since.
He was no stranger to a camera. During his playing days, he took up photography as a hobby.
“It was something to do. I had a lot of time on my hands over there. I didn’t have any family or friends over there. I would just go out wandering, shooting different things around the cities,” he said.
The Valve team shoots video content for commercials or small documentaries featuring the players, like features on athletes during the Olympics.
“We have a team of six of us. Since we’re so small, we kind of chip in and do a lot of the roles. A lot of times I’ll be working the camera, doing the editing, cleaning out shoots, pretty much doing everything involved with creating video content, which is kind of fun because every day can be a little bit different,” Strand said.
The job also includes travel because video game players come from all over the world.
“We go out and do pieces on players … just so you can get to know these people a little better and get a little more interest in the game itself. That’s been keeping me busy and that’s pretty fun,” he said.
Ironically, Strand doesn’t play video games.
He doesn’t play basketball any more, either.
“If I go play a pickup game I’m going to be limping for about four days,” he said. “If I was back in Nebraska and had some friends who played and had a regular time like noon ball or whatever, it would be something I would do. But out here, I’m not involved in that network.
“It’s quite different than the old days when basketball was everything.”
The old days of being a Loper are 20 years in the past for Strand. He was a four-year starter at UNK, setting a number of scoring records. At 6-foot-8, he could play inside and was an excellent 3-point shooter.
He helped the Lopers win the RMAC championship in 1998 and end Fort Hays State’s 49-game winning streak.
“You remember the moments. You remember the games like the Fort Hays State game where we beat them in 1997 my sophomore year, winning the RMAC title my junior year. But when you think about it, it’s the times you had with your teammates. I miss the ... friendships and the camaraderie, even those long-ass bus trips we would have to make. We had fun on the bus. And I miss the excitement of playing in front of a big crowd and competing,” he said
@HubSports_Buck
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!