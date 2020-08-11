KEARNEY — Retirement didn’t last long for Kearney High School wrestling coach Tom McCann.
“Yeah, I’m busier now,” McCann said Saturday between pickleball matches at the Nebraska Senior Games. “I was blessed you know, (then University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling coach Marc Bauer) knocked on my door about a week after I retired and asked me if I wanted to join the program at the college and help coach. I said yes, and it’s been tremendous fun and a lot of work ... We do a lot of traveling and the season is longer. But it’s the same thing: kids winning that first match, kids winning the first tournament, or being an All-American or winning national titles.”
McCann coached KHS for 42 years, retiring in 2012. His teams won 21 conference and 14 district championships and claimed eight state runner-up trophies. They won the state title in 1998.
Along the way, Kearney wrestlers won 32 state championships.
When first approached about the KHS position in 1970, he wasn’t interested. He had coached three years in Colorado and was planning to go back to graduate school.
He was working at a camp when KHS coach John Perry told him he was going to leave KHS to take a job at McCook Community College.
“He came over that night ... and talked to me. He brought the annual,” McCann said. “I looked at it and they’d done quite well the year before. They had won the district and he had some good kids coming back. Then he showed me a scrapbook and I said, ‘I’m really not interested.’
“Then he showed me the pay scale, and I said, ‘Hey, I better call the superintendent.’ I said, I think I’d move anywhere in America for $8,100 because I was only making $5,700 in Colorado.”
He interviewed on a Tuesday and started his KHS career with the teachers’ meetings on Thursday.
Perry left him plenty to work with. McCann said Perry was a great technician who taught his wrestlers excellent skills.
“The program was in good shape right when I came here. We had some good wrestlers. We won the conference and the district that year. We we didn’t have the greatest state meet, but we still had a few placers and Dirk Nickel won the first state title as a junior and that I coached,” McCann said. “The next year, he broke his hand at the district and he didn’t get to go to state. So that hurt us a little bit at state not having him.”
After the first year, getting to know the kids, McCann realized he kind of liked it at Kearney. One year turned into two years. Pretty soon, his daughter was in grade school and growing up and now it’s been 50 years.
While coaching at KHS, McCann often rounded up some of the top wrestlers in the area and hit the road. In all, he took wrestlers to 34 nations, taking on all comers. Sometimes, he was on the road seven or eight weeks out of the summer traveling with wrestlers.
“We exposed guys to top caliber wrestling, taking them to the national tournaments and taking them overseas, like Iran, to see some of the best wrestling in the world. Same with Romania,” he said.
In 1973, a team of Nebraska high school wrestlers was supposed to travel to Hungary. But an uprising there forced a last-minute change of plans.
“They arranged to take this team, a high school team from Nebraska, to Romania. So we were actually the first high school team behind the Iron Curtain. They treated us like royalty and we wrestled some great wrestlers,” McCann said. “The first dual, our translator told us that you won’t do very well against these guys. ... We had a good team. I think we had like 13 state champions.”
The Romanians won 10, lost none and there was one draw. Four of them went on to place at the Junior World Championships less than two weeks later.
“They were the best at that age group, so we did pretty well after that,” McCann said.
More importantly, the wrestlers had the chance to see the world along with top-notch opponents.
“Kids need to see the world, see what’s out there. I’ve watched a lot of guys kiss the ground when they get back to America,” he said.
Countries like Iran, Mongolia, Russia, Turkey, Bulgaria, China and Greece — all countries where McCann has accompanied wrestlers — “they’re beautiful. They have a lot to see. They have a lot of good things, but I wouldn’t want to really live in any of them. You know, the people don’t seem real happy in China,” he said.
McCann celebrated his 70th birthday in China with the UNK wrestling team. The Lopers stayed in one of the best hotels in Beijing with guests from around the world.
“All these people sang me ‘Happy Birthday.’ It was kind of a cool event,” he said.
He’s found a niche he likes as an assistant coach for the Lopers.
“I try to help out any way I can. That’s my job. I’m an assistant coach. I try to assist,” he said. “It’s been fun, a great ride ... I enjoy working with the guys and helping them out doing anything I can do to make them better people.”
In March, McCann faced his toughest challenge in achieving that goal. Just hours before they were to step on the mats for the national championship tournament, the NCAA halted the tournament in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“That was real heartbreak. ... That’s a lot of crying on both sides, coaching and the kids wrestling,” McCann said. “Guys worked their whole life to be All-Americans and national champions and they didn’t get that opportunity. That was a sad deal. You try to help kids grow up, do the right things in life, that’s what it’s all about ... Winning isn’t the only thing, it really isn’t.”
McCann has done a lot of winning in his own career.
From Aviation High School in Redondo Beach, California, to El Camino College in California and Adams State College in Colorado, to the Olympic Trials in 1964 to AAU and masters competition, McCann has been a tough draw.
He has been inducted into several halls of fame and was to be inducted into the California High School Hall of Fame in June — a ceremony that has been postponed to May 2021.
McCann still holds the Aviation High School record for victories by a senior, and he will hold it forever as the school closed in 1986. Named for Aviation Boulevard that runs by the school and Los Angeles International Airport, the school was within a bike ride of Formosa Beach, Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach.
“I loved being down by the beach,” McCann said. “I lived exactly two miles from the ocean ... I had a 4-mile course, I had a 5-mile and a 6-mile course my brother and I used for training. We would run down or ride our bikes down there, jump in the water, go for a swim, do some body surfing, head back.”
Body surfing wasn’t one of the events for the Nebraska Senior Games but if it had been, McCann would have been one of the competitors.
He’s a regular at the tennis and track and field events. He likes badminton and pickleball. He’ll play disc golf.
“I enjoy sports, and I love playing games. I always have. It’s just fun that I can still do it ... it’s healthy for me and mentally it keeps me sharp,” he said. “I just think it’s healthy to do things. I enjoy activity.”
@HubSports_Buck