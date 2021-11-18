Starting Point: Win over Chadron State's Eagles keeps Lopers on right path

KEARNEY — Four University of Nebraska at Kearney players scored in double figures Wednesday night as the Lopers rolled to a 79-58 victory over Chadron State.

UNK led by as many as 33 points after a 16-0 run in the second half, but the tone was set early as Sean Evans and Austin Luger hit 3-pointers and Sean Murphy added a 2-pointer.

Evans and Murphy, both freshmen, finished in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Fitting the freshmen into the lineup is one of the primary tasks for coach Kevin Lofton.

“The biggest thing is we’re just trying to play a little bit better each time out,” Lofton said. “We had three scrimmages and I felt we progressively got better throughout the course of the scrimmages, but we still have a long way to go, especially defensively.”

The Lopers have stayed on the path of improvement except in the season opener with Duluth.

“I thought that maybe was a step backwards. But then we came out against Crookston the next afternoon and ... defense was better, we moved the ball, worked together and had a lot of really good basketball plays in that one. And I thought we had even more in this. So if we can just get better each time out, just a little bit. I think we’ll have a pretty good team.”