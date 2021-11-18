Starting Point: Win over Chadron State's Eagles keeps Lopers on right path

KEARNEY — Four University of Nebraska at Kearney players scored in double figures Wednesday night as the Lopers rolled to a 79-58 victory over Chadron State.
UNK led by as many as 33 points after a 16-0 run in the second half, but the tone was set early as Sean Evans and Austin Luger hit 3-pointers and Sean Murphy added a 2-pointer.
Evans and Murphy, both freshmen, finished in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Fitting the freshmen into the lineup is one of the primary tasks for coach Kevin Lofton.
“The biggest thing is we’re just trying to play a little bit better each time out,” Lofton said. “We had three scrimmages and I felt we progressively got better throughout the course of the scrimmages, but we still have a long way to go, especially defensively.”
The Lopers have stayed on the path of improvement except in the season opener with Duluth.
“I thought that maybe was a step backwards. But then we came out against Crookston the next afternoon and ... defense was better, we moved the ball, worked together and had a lot of really good basketball plays in that one. And I thought we had even more in this. So if we can just get better each time out, just a little bit. I think we’ll have a pretty good team.”
David Simental and Winston Cook led the Lopers with 14 points each. Simental was the key weapon early with Cook providing the spark in the second half.
In between, Parker Badding scored all eight of his points in a 3-minute run at the end of the first half that took the Lopers from a 30-22 lead to a 14-point halftime advantage.
“It’s been a long time coming and he’s been playing really well. It started in the spring. He decided he wanted to definitely come back ... and he’s been working his backside off. He had a great spring had a great fall,” Lofton said of Badding.
Five minutes into the second half, UNK led 56-28 and the Eagles had crashed.
“Defensively, we were really solid for most of the game. And then I was really pleased with the way we shared the basketball,” Lofton said. “We had a couple of really good plays — back doors where our post players made cuts and guys made the extra pass to get it to them.”
CJ Jennings and Mason Hiemstra led Chadron with 12 points each.
Three UNK players — Darrian Nebeker, Murphy and Cook — grabbed eight rebounds each and Simental had four assists.
“For us to do well, obviously, our three captains — David Simental, Austin Luger and Darrian Nebeker — are going to have to stay healthy and play well. But I think we have some guys that we could put out there to give them a few minutes here or there.
“We just have to keep getting better defensively.”