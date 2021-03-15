St. Cloud wrestles national title from Lopers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team had a school-record nine All-Americans and tallied 105.5 points but settled for the runner-up trophy at the NCAA Wrestling Championships late Saturday night at St. Louis.

UNK had an up-and-down weekend that almost finished on an extreme high.

The Lopers didn’t push anyone into the finals but led defending national champion St. Cloud State by 2.5 points. However, the Huskies had four in the finals and only needed one to win to push St. Cloud over the top.

Then things didn’t go their way as they lost three championship matches, putting the weight of the team race on undefeated and top-seeded heavyweight Kameron Teacher, who faced seventh-seeded Weston Hunt of Colorado Mines. Teacher came through with a 6-5 win, giving St. Cloud 107 points and the Huskies’ third straight and fifth title in the last six years.

“Our point total would’ve been enough to win it in any of the last five or six years but it wasn’t enough today,” UNK coach Dalton Jensen said. “Kudos to St. Cloud. They’ve done a good job of putting things in their court, taking advantage and scoring a lot of points,