St. Cloud wrestles national title from Lopers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team had a school-record nine All-Americans and tallied 105.5 points but settled for the runner-up trophy at the NCAA Wrestling Championships late Saturday night at St. Louis.
UNK had an up-and-down weekend that almost finished on an extreme high.
The Lopers didn’t push anyone into the finals but led defending national champion St. Cloud State by 2.5 points. However, the Huskies had four in the finals and only needed one to win to push St. Cloud over the top.
Then things didn’t go their way as they lost three championship matches, putting the weight of the team race on undefeated and top-seeded heavyweight Kameron Teacher, who faced seventh-seeded Weston Hunt of Colorado Mines. Teacher came through with a 6-5 win, giving St. Cloud 107 points and the Huskies’ third straight and fifth title in the last six years.
“Our point total would’ve been enough to win it in any of the last five or six years but it wasn’t enough today,” UNK coach Dalton Jensen said. “Kudos to St. Cloud. They’ve done a good job of putting things in their court, taking advantage and scoring a lot of points,
“Overall, we’re very pleased with nine All-Americans. If you would’ve asked me back in the fall, I probably would’ve guessed we weren’t going to even have a national tournament.”
The Lopers ended with five fourth place finishers, one in fifth and three in seventh.
Coming in fourth were Lincoln senior Wesley Dawkins (133 pounds), Colorado senior Sam Turner (149), Kansas junior Austin Eldredge (184), Seward redshirt freshman Joseph Reimers (197) and Kearney sophomore Lee Herrington (285)
Iowa senior Matt Malcom, now a rare four-time All-American, came in fifth at 165 pounds with Kearney redshirt freshman Nick James (141), Pennsylvania senior Jacob Wasser (157), and Kansas junior Terrell Garraway (174) seventh-place finishers.
“I think we left a lot of points out there. This team was capable of scoring 120, 130 points and doing something very special,” Jensen said. “We also had some guys really exceeded expectations.
“Our younger guys stepped up and showed they can compete at the national level.”
As of now, everyone is expected to return next year with the seniors taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a senior-heavy team. They all want to come back and compete again and ... hopefully walk out with the team trophy,” Jensen said.