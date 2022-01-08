St. Cloud State edges Lopers; UNK settles for third at national duals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fifth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team again fell one win short against defending national champion St. Cloud State and settled for third place at the NWCA Multi-Division National Duals Friday evening at Louisville, Ky.

The Lopers lost to the Huskies, 19-14, in the semifinals, then crushed Newberry (S.C.) 47-3 in the third-place match. The Huskies (8-1) went on to lose to top-ranked and top-seeded Central Oklahoma in the finals by the same score.

In the back-and-forth dual with St. Cloud, the Huskies won the last two matches to advance. Second-ranked Noah Ryan (197 pounds) used a third-period takedown and riding time to slip past UNK senior Hayden Prince 6-5 to take a 15-14 lead. Prince tallied three points in the final 14 seconds but riding time was the deciding factor.

In the next match at heavyweight, defending national champion Kameron Teacher scored a 14-4 major decision over Lee Herrington to lock up the win.

To start the day, 11th-ranked Paxton Creese used a third-period takedown and riding time to upset sixth-ranked Josh Portillo (125) 5-3.