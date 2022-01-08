St. Cloud State edges Lopers; UNK settles for third at national duals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fifth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team again fell one win short against defending national champion St. Cloud State and settled for third place at the NWCA Multi-Division National Duals Friday evening at Louisville, Ky.
The Lopers lost to the Huskies, 19-14, in the semifinals, then crushed Newberry (S.C.) 47-3 in the third-place match. The Huskies (8-1) went on to lose to top-ranked and top-seeded Central Oklahoma in the finals by the same score.
In the back-and-forth dual with St. Cloud, the Huskies won the last two matches to advance. Second-ranked Noah Ryan (197 pounds) used a third-period takedown and riding time to slip past UNK senior Hayden Prince 6-5 to take a 15-14 lead. Prince tallied three points in the final 14 seconds but riding time was the deciding factor.
In the next match at heavyweight, defending national champion Kameron Teacher scored a 14-4 major decision over Lee Herrington to lock up the win.
To start the day, 11th-ranked Paxton Creese used a third-period takedown and riding time to upset sixth-ranked Josh Portillo (125) 5-3.
Both teams held out nationally-ranked individuals. St. Cloud’s Garret Vos, third at 133, and Colby Njos, second at 157, and neither did UNK’s Billy Higgins, 11th at 174.
For UNK, Matt Malcom (10-1) and Wesley Dawkins (8-0) won by major decisions and 10th-ranked Austin Eldredge defated 12th-ranked Billy Pitzner, 6-5, at 184 pounds.
UNK used three technical falls, two pins, two major decisions and two forfeits to move to 2-3 all-time against Newberry, S.C.
Dawkins (133) had a fall in just 1:19, Herrington pinned his opponent in 4:09 and Malcom, ranked second at 165, recorded his fifth tech fall in his last six matches,
Jan. 15, UNK hosts Grand View (Iowa) at the Health & Sports Center. The Vikings won the NAIA bracket this weekend and have won nine of the last 10 NAIA national titles.