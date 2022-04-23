Split with No. 4 Central Oklahoma enhances Lopers' tournament hopes

KEARNEY — Freshman Sydney Thomason threw a complete game, four-hit shutout and sophomore left fielder Abbie Jo Gaube went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to help University of Nebraska at Kearney stun fourth-ranked Central Oklahoma, 3-0, in the second game of a doubleheader Friday afternoon at Patriot Park.

The win enhances UNK’s chances to qualify for the MIAA Tournament for the first time in program history. With the doubleheader split, UNK goes to 23-21 overall and 13-9 in the MIAA. It is the first time the Lopers have pieced together 13 MIAA wins.

UNK is in sole possession of sixth place in the standings. The top eight teams make the league tourney May 4-7 in Edmond; the Lopers finish the regular season next weekend in Oklahoma. UNK hasn’t made the MIAA Tourney since joining the league prior to the 2013 season.

“Man it feels good. We’re putting ourselves in a really good situation for what’s to come. Our girls are feeling confident right now,” UNK coach Katie Ackermann said.

The Lopers and Bronchos (39-7, 18-2) were scoreless for three innings in the first game before UCO erupted for a five spot in the top of the fourth. Behind star pitcher Kylee Lynch (20-1), the Bronchos recorded a 10-4 win.

Last May, UNK upset UCO 5-3 in Edmond. The Lopers out-hit the UCO 11-10 in Friday’s first game and gave up just four earned runs.

“Last year we only lost to them by three in the first game and then we came back and won in eight innings. We sent a message last year and you could tell they knew we were going to come out just fighting and we did,” Ackermann said.

Thomason was making her eighth start and she flummoxed the potent UCO offense (7.2 runs per game) by striking out four and walking none. She needed just 97 pitches to get through seven innings. The defense contributed with several big plays along the way, including key outs by third baseman Avery Wood and senior second baseman Abbie Vodicka.

“Syd’s stuff is a bit down and slow and it really worked. Offensively we put pressure on them early on and that made them press a little bit,” Ackermann said.

UNK did all its damage in the first inning, turning a walk, a double, a single, a hit batter and a key two-run single by Gaube into a 3-0 lead.