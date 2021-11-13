 Skip to main content
Southwest Minnesota upsets No. 15 UNK
Southwest Minnesota upsets No. 15 UNK

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Senior guard Meleah Reinhart scored 27 points and Southwest Minnesota State used a huge fourth quarter to rally past No. 15 University of Nebraska at Kearney, 76-66, Saturday night in Maryville, Mo.

Facing a team picked to finish seventh out of 15 teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, UNK came out hot, knocking down three treys and six free throws to lead 23-14 after the opening quarter.

Reinhart, who had 11 of her team’s 14 first-quarter points, is coming off a 2020-21 season where she averaged a team-best 16 a night. However, UNK guard Trinity Law had 10 of her 14 points over the first 10 minutes with Klaire Kirsch and Shiloh McCool each grabbing four rebounds.

The Lopers didn’t pull away, scoring 31 points over the next two quarters, making 2 of 10 from behind the arc. They clung to a 48-47 advantage after closing the third quarter on a 6-0 run.

UNK's Haley Simental swished in a three from the corner, then found a wide-open McCool under the basket for a 54-47 lead. But it was all Southwest over the final 10 minutes as the Mustangs sunk 7 of 9 field goals and 15 of 16 free throws. She attacked the bucket all night long and finished 9 of 18 from the field and 9 of 10 at the line. She also grabbed eight defensive boards and had a team-best three steals.

UNK got 19 points from junior forward Elisa Backes and 14 from Law. McCool had a team-best nine rebounds.

The Lopers host Peru State Wednesday night.

