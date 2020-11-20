Slow start dooms Loper men

“We knew the first half didn’t go the way we’d have liked it to with a young group out there,” Lofton said. “We had a couple international kids who got their feet wet that had never played outside competition in the state, so you know we played like a nervous team.

“The second half, we came out and RJ Pair stepped up and really provided some leadership and some scoring. Darrian Nebeker attacked the basket and then … Cedric Johnson was able to step up and make a few plays for us,” Lofton said.

Pair hit three 3-pointers in the Lopers’ run to start the second half. Johnson also contributed, finishing with a team-high 16 points.

“I look for Cedric to come out to play even better on Saturday. I look for all these guys to play a little bit better on Saturday, so we’re excited moving forward,” Lofton said. “We just have to get through this stretch and get our guys back and get our whole team together.”

Lofton does not expect the three starters will be available for Saturday’s home game with Washburn. He hopes they can play on Dec. 5.

@HubSports_Buck

Emporia State 69, UNK 57