Sixth-ranked UNK volleyball team turns back 10th-ranked Northwest Missouri

KEARNEY — Tenth-ranked Northwest Missouri had the momentum and needed just one more break to get over the hump.

But the Bearcats didn’t have the home-court advantage and they didn’t have Emersen Cyza.

Cyza’s kill from the middle gave the sixth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney an overtime win in the second set and the Lopers steam-rolled Northwest Missouri in the third set to win 25-19, 27-25, 25-12 in a top-ten showdown at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The Bearcats, who were slow to get started, surged at the end of the first set after trailing 22-10. They served three times to win the second set but committed a serving error and an attack error and hit into the block of UNK’s Bailee Sterling and Peyton Neff to let those chances get away, and bring Cyza into the game.

“Emersen was on another level. We always felt if we needed a kill we could go to Emersen,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said.

Cyza had ripped 17 kills in the match, and her first three helped the Lopers take a 7-1 lead in the first set.

“We set the tone right away. Emersen Cyza is a big-game player and this was a big game,” Squiers said.

The second set, UNK needed everything it had as Northwest (11-4, 5-2 MIAA) regrouped and the set was tied 19 times with neither team leading by more than two points.

And when the collar tightened, it was wrapped around the Bearcats’ necks as the crowd of 1,011 greeted each UNK success in full throat.

“Then the crowd, I think it just wears on people when it’s tight like that and they kind of helped us get to the finish line,” Squiers said.

In the third set, the Lopers never let up, hitting .696, scoring 16 kills in 23 attacks with no errors.

“We were really a disciplined team the third set, understanding that’s a very good team over there and the last thing you want to do is get sloppy and let them get going, and we didn’t do that,” Squiers said.

The Lopers finished with a 48-37 advantage in kills and hit .302 to the Bearcats’ .128. Sterling followed Cyzad with 10 kills while Fallon Stutheit and CeCe Beahm had eight. Sterling was part of four blocks.

Squiers said the high hitting percentage, especially in the third set, started in the back row where “Jensen Rowse is holding down the fort in serve receive, her and Lauren (Taubenheim). Rowse finished with a team-high 23 digs while Neff, a redshirt freshman, had 40 assists, two blocks and three kills.

“Peyton Neff is growing up right before our eyes. She made some plays under duress, got us some kills and made some athletic plays,” Squiers said.

UNK (17-1, 7-1 MIAA) returns to the Health and Sports Center Tuesday night to play Washburn.