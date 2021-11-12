Six recruits added to UNK soccer team

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer coach Chloe Roberts has announced the names of six high school seniors who will join the Lopers next fall — midfielders Keakalina “Kea” Barnes of Aurora, Colo.; Mia Lange of Papillion-La Vista South; and Gracie Perez of Kearney High; forwards, Reagan Downes of Olathe, Kan.. and Elli Higashi of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and defender Claressa “Scooter” Zepeda of Winchester, Calif.

UNK had five seniors/super seniors on this year’s team.

Barnes (5-6) earned four varsity letters while playing for the Grandview Wolves and the Millennium (Ariz.) Tigers. She was part of an Millennium High School program that went 21-2-1 and finished as the Class 5A state runner-up. Barnes scored 13 goals that fall.

Downes (5-7) hails from Spring Hill High School, the alma mater of current Loper goal keeper Emery Mounce. The upcoming 2022 season will be her fourth on the varsity team and her fourth varsity letter.

A second-team all-state and all-league selection, Downes helped the Broncos win regionals twice. In the offseason she helped her club team with two state cups.