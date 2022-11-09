Six Lopers earn All-MIAA volleyball honors

KEARNEY – The 12th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney Lopers have placed six on the All-MIAA volleyball team.

The league's 11 head coaches vote on the squad and cannot vote for their own players.

Lopers making the first team are outside hitter Emersen Cyza of Alliance, middle blocker Bailee Sterling of Kearney, setter Peyton Neff of North Platte and libero Jensen Rowse of Minden.

Cyza is a repeat first-team pick with Sterling bumping up from second team last year. .

Receiving honorable mention accolades are Loper middle blocker Fallon Stutheit of Johnson and right-side hitter Lauren Taubenheim of Lincoln.

Cyza is at 3.82 kills per set while hitting .270. Her current kill average ranks seventh in school history and the best by a Loper in 16 years. She had four matches with at least 20 kills.

Sterling averages 2.8 kills and .9 blocks per set while hitting .313. The fifth-year player is one of six Lopers to have a double digit serve ace total (27) and has appeared in 101 of a possible 108 sets.

Neff, a redshirt freshman, is at 11.0 assists and 2.3 digs per set with 27 aces and a .386 hitting efficiency. She directs an offense that leads the MIAA in attack percentage (.257) while ranking second in kills per set (14.1). Neff handed out at least 40 assists in 16 matches.

Rowse, a third-year Loper but a first-year starter, has 518 digs, ranking 19th in school history for a single season. She also has 118 assists and 27 aces.

Taubenheim is at 2.7 digs, 1.4 kills and 0.5 blocks per set and Stutheit leads the team in hitting efficiency (.351). She enters the MIAA tourney at 2.2 kills and 0.8 blocks per set.

Northwest Missouri setter Alyssa Rezac was named the conference Player of the Year and Bearcat coach Amy Worth the Coach of the Year. Central Oklahoma's Sydney Huck is the Freshman of the Year.