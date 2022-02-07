Simental leads Loper men in win over Newman University

WICHITA, Kan. — Guard David Simental scored a season-high 33 points and the University of Nebraska at Kearney shot 54% from the field to fly past Newman University, 89-75, Saturday evening at Wichita.

The Lopers (9-13, 5-11) are making a push to qualify for the 10-team MIAA Tournament while the Jets (4-15, 1-3) drop a fifth-straight game. They were coming off a 63-60 setback to regionally ranked Fort Hays State on Thursday night.

Making at least half its shots for the 11th time this winter, UNK led nearly the entire game and by as many as 23 points. Simental, reaching 30 points for the third time as a Loper, went for 22 in the first half as UNK jetted out to 44-35 halftime lead.

Newman’s Israel Barnes, averaging 19 on the year, was almost equal to the task as he had 18 first-half points.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“David senses the urgency that is needed right now. It’s taken him a while to figure it out … we knew he could score but now I think he’s got the confidence to lead the team. He understands he’s got to get off to a good start,” Loper head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “The other guys feed off him. David is a special player and he’s played like it the last few games.”