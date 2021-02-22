Shot Down: Blue Tigers’ buzzer-beater knocks UNK out of postseason race

KEARNEY — With a steal and a transition three-pointer, Lincoln University spoiled the day, and the season, for the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team.

Down six with 3 ½ minutes to play Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center, the Lopers rallied to take a two-point with 48 seconds left.

The Blue Tigers tied the game with 20 seconds left, and UNK held for the last shot.

It wasn’t to be.

Darrian Nebeker, who led the Lopers with 16 points and six assists, tried to penetrate between two defenders. They knocked the ball loose, got it to teammate Yaniel Vidal, who drained a pull-up three-pointer with four-tenths of a second left on the clock to give the Blue Tigers a 68-65 win.

“I think he was the best player on the floor to have it,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “He had the ball, he had the confidence and felt like he could punch a gap.”

It was a good plan. Nebeker had been successful attacking the basket and even if he got into trouble, Matt Brien was open in the corner where moments earlier he had hit a three-pointer to put UNK ahead 63-61.