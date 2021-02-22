Shot Down: Blue Tigers’ buzzer-beater knocks UNK out of postseason race

KEARNEY — With a steal and a transition three-pointer, Lincoln University spoiled the day, and the season, for the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team.
Down six with 3 ½ minutes to play Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center, the Lopers rallied to take a two-point with 48 seconds left.
The Blue Tigers tied the game with 20 seconds left, and UNK held for the last shot.
It wasn’t to be.
Darrian Nebeker, who led the Lopers with 16 points and six assists, tried to penetrate between two defenders. They knocked the ball loose, got it to teammate Yaniel Vidal, who drained a pull-up three-pointer with four-tenths of a second left on the clock to give the Blue Tigers a 68-65 win.
“I think he was the best player on the floor to have it,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “He had the ball, he had the confidence and felt like he could punch a gap.”
It was a good plan. Nebeker had been successful attacking the basket and even if he got into trouble, Matt Brien was open in the corner where moments earlier he had hit a three-pointer to put UNK ahead 63-61.
“I don’t know that I would draw up something different or call a timeout,” Lofton said. “They came over and made a good play. He kind of just lost it there a little bit and they were able to get a handle on it. He (Vidal) made a huge shot, I mean to pull up for three in that situation, it took some guts and he made it.”
The basket ended any hopes of UNK (8-12) making the MIAA Tournament.
“We just have to come back at this point. It’s kind of a cliche but you’re playing for pride. We got two tough ones on the road … and now we just have to go out there and play for each other and see what we can do,” Lofton said.
The Lopers had put a scare into the Blue Tigers (11-9) who are chasing a first-round, home-court game in the MIAA Tournament. Lincoln had a double-digit lead six minutes into the game, but UNK came back to lead a few minutes later. From there, it was a seesaw game and Lofton said he was proud of the way his team played without leading scorer Jake Walker, who was injured in Thursday’s win over Central Missouri.
“Our guys fought. They fought the first half when it looked like we were going to get run out of the gym and put themselves in striking distance at halftime, Lofton said. “The second half was a back-and-forth affair the whole time. I just wish we had one more play in us.”
Five Lopers reached double digits in the scoring column. Besides Nebeker, Luger scored 14 points, Brien added 12, Myles Arnold had 11 and Cedric Johnson had 10.
Derrick Woods led Lincoln with 18 points, all in the first half.
UNK will wrap up its season on the road playing at Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western.
Lincoln 68, UNK 65
Lincoln (11-9) — Derrick Woods 18, Cameron Potts 13, Quinton Drayton 11, Yanial Vidal 9, Sal Witt 8, Charles Wilson 7, Jordan Notch 2.
UNK (8-12) — Darrian Nebeker 16, Austin Luger 14, Matt Brien 12, Myles Arnold 11, Cedric Johnson 10, RJ Pair 2.