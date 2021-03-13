Sheer Will: UNK volleyball grinds out three-set victory over NW Missouri

KEARNEY — After what has seemed like a lifetime ago, the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team returned to the Health and Sports Center for the first time since their epic five-set win over Concordia-St. Paul in the Central Region final in early December 2019.
Though their wasn’t as much on the line, fewer fans in the stands and not as much excitement in the air, each set went down to the wire before the Lopers swept Northwest Missouri State 25-23, 27-25, 25-23.
“I thought we just played really hard. It was a little bit like when we went down to Washburn. Sometimes we had to use just sheer will,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said.
The Lopers, now 6-2 in the unique COVID spring season where records don’t count and there are no official statistics, are looking at new faces at outside and middle hitter following a 39-1 national runner-up season in the fall of 2019. And they had just enough defense and firepower to hold off the Bearcats, who have been a solid performer in the spring, knocking off the Washburn among others.
The victory “just feels good,” Squiers said. “I mean, that’s a good team. They’ve been playing well this spring so people get some confidence from it. ... I think they got everybody’s attention when they handled Washburn fairly easily at home. Just the word on the street was that they have all kinds of firepower and they’ve just been in control of all their matches.”
That firepower showed as they scored 46 kills in unofficial statistics to 36 for the Lopers. But they also had 28 attack errors to UNK’s 16 and they had nine service errors to UNK’s four.
The Lopers also came out on top in blocks, 7-5, but got enough touches to limit Northwest’s firepower.
“I thought we did a pretty good job at least pressuring their serve receive to make them a little bit uncomfortable. That’s probably their Achilles heel,” Squiers said. “it was important that we got block touches and some were good, some were bad. We let a lot of balls go off our hands out of bounds in the middle parts of sets but when we really needed to make a play ...”
Anna Squiers or MK Wolfe delivered.
None was bigger than Wolfe’s stuff block on Northwest’s Payton Kirchhoefer, a 5-10 freshman from Omaha, that gave UNK a 23-22 lead in the third set. Kirchhoefer was the match’s leading attacker with 15 kills.
“I remember thinking, down the stretch in the third set when the ball went to their outside hitter and MK Wolfe was out there by herself, I thought, ‘Well, this will be the time when she gets one,’ and sure enough she got that solo block, as she always does. .... Having veterans is something that makes you feel a bit better as a coach,” Rick Squiers said.
Anna Squiers led the Loper effort at the net with 10 kills and four blocks. Wolfe had eight kills and two blocks.
Bailee Sterling also had eight kills.
UNK is back in action at 4 p.m. today (Saturday) hosting Missouri Western.
