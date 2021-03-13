Sheer Will: UNK volleyball grinds out three-set victory over NW Missouri

KEARNEY — After what has seemed like a lifetime ago, the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team returned to the Health and Sports Center for the first time since their epic five-set win over Concordia-St. Paul in the Central Region final in early December 2019.

Though their wasn’t as much on the line, fewer fans in the stands and not as much excitement in the air, each set went down to the wire before the Lopers swept Northwest Missouri State 25-23, 27-25, 25-23.

“I thought we just played really hard. It was a little bit like when we went down to Washburn. Sometimes we had to use just sheer will,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said.

The Lopers, now 6-2 in the unique COVID spring season where records don’t count and there are no official statistics, are looking at new faces at outside and middle hitter following a 39-1 national runner-up season in the fall of 2019. And they had just enough defense and firepower to hold off the Bearcats, who have been a solid performer in the spring, knocking off the Washburn among others.