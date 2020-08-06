KEARNEY — Several University of Nebraska at Kearney coaches and student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus during summer workouts.
According to Athletic Director Marc Bauer, UNK has taken the required precautionary measures throughout the summer with student-athletes and coaches trying to limit and prevent the potential spread of the illness. UNK has tested the temperatures of student-athletes when they arrive at the Health and Sports Center and has limited the size of summer workout groups.
“We had some cases that popped up that were over a long period. But at this point right now, we only have one student-athlete that is in quarantine,” Bauer said. “We have had a number of kids who contracted it but most of them were asymptomatic.
“We had a solid plan in place, but you can’t control people once they leave campus. We expected there to be some cases on our campus just like there has been all over Buffalo County.”