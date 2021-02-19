Scoring drought wilts Lopers’ hopes of victory

KEARNEY — When the lid went on the basket, the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team got cooked.

Going without a basket for nearly 10 minutes, the Lopers lost an 11-point lead and never caught up, falling to Central Missouri 70-66 Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The Jennies, 17-2, could get a firm grip on the MIAA regular-season championship with a win over co-leader Fort Hays State on Saturday. The loss dropped UNK, 16-3, out of the three-way tie.

UNK’s scoring drought saw the Lopers miss 17 straight shots and was only interrupted by a Brooke Carlson free throw. It covered nearly the last nine minutes of the second quarter and the first minute of the third quarter.

“We really struggled in the second quarter. ... They switched up and went zone and we struggled a little bit early on,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “Later in the game we got it figured out and did some really nice things.”

After leading 21-10 when the drought started, the Lopers fell behind by 11 with eight seconds left in the third quarter. But Haley Simental hit a 3-pointer and the Lopers were back in the hunt.