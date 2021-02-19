Scoring drought wilts Lopers’ hopes of victory

KEARNEY — When the lid went on the basket, the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team got cooked.
Going without a basket for nearly 10 minutes, the Lopers lost an 11-point lead and never caught up, falling to Central Missouri 70-66 Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
The Jennies, 17-2, could get a firm grip on the MIAA regular-season championship with a win over co-leader Fort Hays State on Saturday. The loss dropped UNK, 16-3, out of the three-way tie.
UNK’s scoring drought saw the Lopers miss 17 straight shots and was only interrupted by a Brooke Carlson free throw. It covered nearly the last nine minutes of the second quarter and the first minute of the third quarter.
“We really struggled in the second quarter. ... They switched up and went zone and we struggled a little bit early on,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “Later in the game we got it figured out and did some really nice things.”
After leading 21-10 when the drought started, the Lopers fell behind by 11 with eight seconds left in the third quarter. But Haley Simental hit a 3-pointer and the Lopers were back in the hunt.
Elisa Backes, who led UNK with 18 points, scored six points in the first minute and a half of the fourth quarter. Klaire Kirsch, who had a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, hit a pair of three-pointers and Simental, who finished with 14 points added another three as UNK pulled within one in the final minute.
“We made 10 (threes) against the zone. Typically, that’s a helpful thing. It stretches that zone out, which it did, and we were able to attack the paint a little bit more as the game went along because we made some of those threes,” Eighmey said.
But she added that the Jennies scored 18 second-chance points and grabbed 15 offensive rebounds.
Olivia Nelson and Oraycen Holden led the Jennies with 16 points and Nija Collier added 15. Collier completed a double-double with 14 rebounds.
Her last offensive rebound and putback, with 33 seconds left, put Central Missouri ahead by four.
“When we were down 10 with five or less to go in the game, you feel like you need to make a run there and we definitely did,” Eighmey said. “We were able to knock down some big shots and get a couple of stops, but that last bucket by Collier was a dagger.”
UNK will play its final home game of the regular season on Saturday afternoon by facing Lincoln University, which has one win this season.
n Central Mo. 70, UNK 66
Score by Quarters
Central Mo. (17-2)10 16 25 19 — 70
UNK (16-3)17 5 21 23 — 66
Central Missouri — Olivia Nelson 16, Oraycen Holden 16, Nija Collier 15, Morgan VanHyfte 9, Brooke Littrell 5, Charley Bovaird 5, Gigi McAfee 4.
UNK — Elisa Backes 18, Klaire Kirsch 16, Haley Simental 14, Brooke Carlson 9, Kelsey Sanger 7, Megan Holt 2.