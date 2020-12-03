Saturday's UNK women's game with Tigers postponed

KEARNEY — Saturday’s University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball games with Fort Hays State has been postponed and will be made up at a later date.

The Loper-Tiger men’s game will be played Saturday with tip-off remaining at 4 p.m.

The 95th all-time meeting between the Lopers (2-0) and Tigers (1-0) was set to take place at 2 p.m. in the Health & Sports Center. Due to UNK Athletics COVID-19 protocols the contest will now be played sometime in 2021.

UNK is on the road next week, playing Thursday at Newman and Saturday at Central Oklahoma.