Saturday’s UNK game postponed

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Upcoming Northeastern (Oklahoma) State women’s basketball games against Fort Hays State on Saturday and University of Nebraska at Kearney on Monday will not be played as scheduled due to positive COVID-19 cases for the RiverHawks.

The makeup game with both teams will be decided at a later date.

The Northeastern State men’s basketball contests against Fort Hays State and UNK will be played as scheduled, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Monday.