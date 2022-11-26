Sarah Schmitt ignites offense as UNK lights up College of St. Mary

KEARNEY — Sarah Schmitt couldn't miss. The College of St. Mary couldn't hit.

Schmitt scored 12 points in the first seven minutes Saturday night and the University of Nebraska at Kearney defense held the Flames to two points in the second quarter for a 78-33 Loper victory.

With the victory, the Lopers finish their early nonconference schedule with a 7-1 record and defense has been a major reason. UNK is holding its opponents to 50.8 points per game and 37 percent shooting.

St. Mary struggled tremendously in the first half especially. Counting down the shot clock on possession after possession, the Flames made just 3 of 26 field goals and had just 11 points going into halftime.

"We're guarding and defending at a fairly high level. We're not giving up and obvious, easy, open look they're willing to take," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. "It's one of two things — the offense is being really patient and being super selective or your doing a pretty good job of taking away those first, second and third opportunities.

"If you can get them under 10, now you're forcing them to take a shot they really don't want to take and is a little bit more difficult."

The Flames (3-5) made 2 of 13 in the first quarter. Both were 3-pointers. In the second quarter, they were 1 of 13.

"The second half, they got a little bit more comfortable and hit a couple shots," Eighmey said.

The Flames shot 24 percent for the game, including 27 percent from 3-point range. Allison Shubert led St. Mary with 12 points, which was what Schmitt had in the first seven minutes.

Schmitt finished the game with 23 points, a season high for the Lopers. She made 9 of 10 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers that Eighmey said was "super helpful."

The Lopers saw on their first possession that the Flames planned to double-team down low and force UNK to shoot form the outside.

Schmitt drove to the basket for a layup on the first possession, then hit three 3-pointers.

"I think it gives other players confidence. ... When one person starts knocking it down, everybody else sees it go in for them and then it breeds confidence in them, too," Eighmey said.

Schmitt is the one new face in the UNK starting lineup after backing up Haley Simental last season. As the point guard, Schmitt is already in a leadership role and she's starting to fit into it, Eighmey said.

"She's just way more comfortable in our system, way more comfortable with her teammates having played her a year and knowing them. knowing what to expect, where they're going to be and how to get them the ball," Eighmey said. "Also, she's grown in her own confidence in her ability to shoot the ball. She's worked really hard on that."

All of the starters played less than five minutes of the second half, leaving with a 33-point lead that their replacements extended.

Junior forward Lexi Moes picked up the scoring slack, scoring 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 5-of-8 free throws. Each of the other 14 players who saw action, except for leading scorer Elisa Backes, got in the scoring column. Backes, who picked up two early fouls, played only eight minutes.

"One of the strengths of our team, we don't just rely on one player to score all the points. It comes from different people on different days," Eigmey said.

Thursday, UNK enters MIAA play, hosting Rogers State (2-4) at 5:30 p.m.